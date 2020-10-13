HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s creative football scheduling has helped land it at the top of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings.
The Knights (4-0) have been adept at scheduling opponents, even mere hours before kickoff, and have been rewarded with 12.5 rating points, best in the state. The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning first-round home team designations.
Cabell Midland parlayed a 69-34 victory over Parkersburg South, a 42-7 squashing of Huntington High, a 62-20 drubbing of Poca and a 28-20 triumph over Hurricane into the No. 1 spot, .25 ahead of second-place Bridgeport (4-0). The Knights have deftly dealt with rescheduling amidst COVID-19 cancelations.
George Washington (1-0, 12.0), which on Tuesday played South Charleston, tied the Black Eagles for third and will host the Knights at 1 p.m. Saturday. Oak Hill (2-0, 11.5) is fifth. The Red Devils visit No. 9 Spring Valley (2-1, 9.33) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Timberwolves spent time at No. 1, but tumbled after losing 27-18 at Fairmont Senior Friday.
Four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (3-1, 11.25) is sixth, with Musselman (5-1, 10.83) and Wheeling Park (5-1, 10.33) rounding out the top eight.
St. Albans (1-0, 9.0) used its first victory over Capital in 20 ties to secure the No. 10 spot. Spring Mills (4-2, 8.83) is 11th, followed by Ripley (3-1, 8.75), Hurricane (2-1, 8.67), John Marshall (4-2, 7.67), Princeton (3-2, 7.4) and Greenbrier East (4-2, 7.17).
Huntington High (1-4, 2.6) is 23rd.
In Class AA, Bluefield (4-0, 13.0) is No. 1. Oak Glen (4-0, 10.4) is second, Frankfort (5-1, 10.33) third and Liberty-Raleigh (5-0, 10.2) fourth. North Marion (4-1, 9.0), Robert C. Byrd (4-1, 9.0) and Sissonville (1-0, 9.0) are tied for fifth. Keyser (4-2, 7.67) is eighth.
Clay County is ninth (5-1, 7.5), Fairmont Senior (3-2, 7.2) 10th, Elkins (4-2, 7.0) 11th and Lewis County (3-3, 6.5), Braxton County (4-2, 6.5) and Point Pleasant (2-2, 6.5) are tied for 12th. Lincoln County (2-1, 6.33) and Poca (2-1, 6.0) round out the top 16.
Wayne (1-2, 3.0) is 23rd. Winfield (0-2, 0.0) is tied for 33rd.
Doddridge County (5-0, 9.0) is No. 1 in Class A, a half-point ahead of Midland Trail (2-0). Greenbrier West (6-0, 8.33) is third and Petersburg (4-1, 8.2) fourth. Tug Valley (3-0, 8.0) sits fifth, ahead of No. 6 St. Marys (5-1, 7.5) and No. 7 Williamstown (4-1, 7.4). Buffalo (3-0, 7.0) and Clay-Battelle (1-0, 7.0) tied for eighth.
East Hardy (4-1, 6.4) is 10th, Tygarts Valley (5-1, 5.83) 11th and Ritchie County (4-2, 5.0) and Gilmer County (3-2, 5.0) tied for 12th. Summers County 3-2, 4.8), Wirt County (3-2, 4.6) are 14th and 15th, respectively, with Pendleton County (2-2, 4.5), Man (1-1, 4.5) and Weirton Madonna (4-2, 4.5) tied for 16th.
Tolsia (2-2, 4.25) is 20th. Wahama (3-3, 3.0) is tied for 26th. Hannan (0-2, 0.0) is tied for 36th.