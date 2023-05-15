The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Cabell Midland’s a big fan of Ernie Banks’ famous saying, “let’s play two,” but the Knights preferred innings to games.

Cabell Midland held Spring Valley scoreless in the final two innings of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school baseball first final Monday, winning 11-3. The triumph forces a winner-take-all game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

