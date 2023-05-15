Cabell Midland's Ray Ray Williams (4) prepares to bat as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Isaac Petitt (1) celebrates after scoring as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Landon Nida (3) runs on third base as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Grant Shumaker (5) attempts to outrun the ball to first base as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley’s Grant Stratton (22) goes into a slide to reach second base as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins (2) reacts after a run as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Jack Eastone (11) goes up to bat as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Branson McCloud (18) pitches as the Spring Valley High School baseball team takes on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Division IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — Cabell Midland’s a big fan of Ernie Banks’ famous saying, “let’s play two,” but the Knights preferred innings to games.
Cabell Midland held Spring Valley scoreless in the final two innings of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school baseball first final Monday, winning 11-3. The triumph forces a winner-take-all game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley.
The Knights led 6-3 Saturday when the contest was suspended because of rain. Cabell Midland took the field Monday with Hunter McSweeney on third and Landon Nida on second. After Ray Ray Williams drew an intentional walk, Kenyon Collins singled in McSweeney. Luke Samuel followed with a base-clearing double. Ben Fulks later hit a sacrifice fly to plate Caden Johnson to set the score.
“That was big,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said of the five-run inning. “They put Ray Ray on and we had a couple of hits to open it up. That lets the pitcher relax a little bit.”
Jared Nethercutt earned the win, hurling four innings of relief. He struck out three and walked one, giving up two hits.
“Jared threw really well,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield was pleased his team evened the season series with the Timberwolves at 2-2. He said he looks forward to the sectional title game.
“We have to come out and play all seven innings,” Brumfield said. “I know it’s cliche, but we have to play well. We have to put this game behind us and play tomorrow.”
The Knights hit three Spring Valley pitchers well. Fulks was 2 for 3 with four runs batted in. Samuel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Collins 2 for 4 with two RBIs and McSweeney 2 for 4.
Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said he, too, is eager for the title game and a shot at defending state champion Hurricane in the region tournament.
“Should be a big crowd,” Pratt said. “Our best vs. their best. That’s the way it should be. Everybody’s going to be well rested on both sides and we’ll see who the better team is.”
CABELL MIDLAND 000 245 0 — 11 12 1
SPRING VALLEY 001 110 0 — 3 4 1
McSweeney, Nethercutt (4) and Samuel; Waggoner, McCloud (4) Shumaker (6) and Smith.
