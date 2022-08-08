VIENA, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland won the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series Parkersburg Country Club Invitational golf tournament Monday.
The Knights squad of Jack Michael, Taylor Sargent, Matthew Carney and Alex White combined to shoot 17 over par, three strokes better than runner-up Winfield. Linsly was third at 23 over, followed by Wheeling Park at plus-25, Hurricane at plus-29, Wheeling Central at plus-30, George Washington at plus-30, Parkersburg South at plus-31, Herbert Hoover at plus-33 and St. Marys at plus-33 in the top 10 of the 29-team event.
Wahama finished 12th, Cabell Midland's B team 17th and Point Pleasant 20th.
Parkersburg South's Parker Vannoy was the medalist, shooting a 1-under, 72. Sargent and Wheeling Central's Justin Doerr tied for second at 3 over. Michael and Roane County's Emerson Simons tied for fourth at 4 over.
WAHAMA NIPS POINT PLEASANT: Wahama edged Point Pleasant by three strokes Friday in the high school golf season opener for both teams at Riverside Golf Course.
The Big Blacks' Brennan Sang was the medalist, shooting 1-over par, 36. The White Falcons' Grant Roush was second, shooting 38 to lead Wahama to a 172-175 victory.
DIAMOND LINKS INVITATIONAL: Lawrence County's J.D. Montgomery captured medalist honors at the Diamond Links Invitational in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Montgomery shot 8-over, 79, five strokes ahead of Morgan County's Braydon Dehart.
West Carter shot 372 to win the team title. Fairview was second at 418, followed by Ashland at 429 and Morgan County at 432. Greenup County, Lawrence County and Rose Hill Christian played, but didn't register team scores.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.