VIENA, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland won the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series Parkersburg Country Club Invitational golf tournament Monday.

The Knights squad of Jack Michael, Taylor Sargent, Matthew Carney and Alex White combined to shoot 17 over par, three strokes better than runner-up Winfield. Linsly was third at 23 over, followed by Wheeling Park at plus-25, Hurricane at plus-29, Wheeling Central at plus-30, George Washington at plus-30, Parkersburg South at plus-31, Herbert Hoover at plus-33 and St. Marys at plus-33 in the top 10 of the 29-team event.

