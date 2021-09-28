RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- Cabell Midland's boys won the 50th annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the University of Rio Grande.
The Knights topped the 22-team field with 56 points. Williamstown was second with 78. Gabe Lynch of Unioto won the individual championship in 16:40.74, almost 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Brayden O'Bryan of Eastern-Meigs.
Williamstown won the girls title with 55 points. Cabell Midland was second with 88. The Yellowjackets' Alyssa Sauro won the individual championship in 18:32.06. The Knights' Emma Jenkins was second in 20:12.55.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 2, RUSSELL 1: Drew Clark scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Tomcats (7-10-1) to a victory over the Red Devils (10-4). Gavin Maynard also scored for Ashland and Sawyer Frazier made eight saves. Luke Stahler issued an assist.
POINT PLEASANT WINS TWO: The Big Blacks improved to 12-0 with triumphs over Gallia Academy and Sissonville.
Point Pleasant overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat the host Indians 5-2. Kanaan Abbas, Colton Young, Nick Cichon-Ledderhose, Cael McCutcheon and Tyson Richards scored for the Big Blacks. Jaxson Haynes scored twice for Sissonville.
Point Pleasant came from behind to beat the Blue Devils 3-1 in Centenary, Ohio. Brayden Burris gave Gallia Academy (11-1-1) the lead, but Abbas tied it before Brooks Gilley and Cichon-Ledderhose added second half goals.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 4, BOURBON COUNTY 3: Kenleigh Woods scored two goals and assisted on one to pace the Kittens (6-10) past the Colonels in Paris, Kentucky.
Emma Vanhorn and Macie Bevins also scored for Ashland. Abby Baldwin, Laney Sorrell and Amelia Lucas made assists.
Volleyball
RUSSELL 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Red Devils swept the Musketeers 25-7, 25-16, 25-12 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Russell improved to 13-6. Greenup County fell to 5-12.
FAIRVIEW 3, EAST CARTER 0: Shelby Marcum made 17 digs to help the Eagles beat the Raiders 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 in Westwood, Kentucky. Charlee Hobbs had 14 kills and Graycin Price 12 digs.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS REGION IV: Winfield won the Class AA, Region IV tournament at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia. The Generals shot 224. Point Pleasant was second with a 266. Both teams qualify for the state tournament next week in Wheeling.
Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid each shot 73 to lead Winfield.
GREENUP WINS REGION: Greenup County beat runner-up Montgomery County by 22 strokes Monday to win the 12th Region girls championship at the Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead, Kentucky.
Cambria Burke led the Musketeers, who advance to the state tournament Oct. 5-6 in Bowling Green, with an 85. Boyd County sophomore Kristen Ramey shot a career-low 82 to take medalist honors. The Lions' Morgan Kennedy, last year's medalist, was second with an 85.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Symmes Valley's football game at Eastern-Pike has been changed from Friday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.