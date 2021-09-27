RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. -- Cameron Jarvis shot 2-under par, 70, Monday to lead Cabell Midland the the Region IV high school golf championships at the Green Hills Country Club.
Jarvis won medalist honors and received plenty of backing. Jack Michael shot 78 and Taylor Sargent 79 as the Knights finished with a 227 team score.
Hurricane was second with a 243.
Both teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 5-6 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
"We took care of business today," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. "The Wheeling feeling never gets old."
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE SPLITS: Ashton Tiller scored two goals and Austin Fruth one to lead East Carter to a 3-2 victory over the host Flyers on Friday. Elijah Rowe and Landon Rowe scored for Ironton St. Joe.
The Flyers bounced back with a 6-1 victory at Belpre on Saturday. Landon Rowe scored three goals. Zachary Johnson scored twice and issued a pair of assists. Brady Medinger also scored. Jakob Messer made the Eagles' goal.
CROSS COUNTRY: Hurricane's boys and Winfield's girls won the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational at Cedar Lakes Conference Center.
The Redskins' Audrey Hall finished first in 19:10 in the girls division. Rachel Winthrow of Winfield was second in 19:49, with Asha Bora of Hurricane third in 19:56.
The Redskins totaled 39 points. Ripley was second with 39, followed by Winfield with 108, Ravenswood 125, Wayne 136, Woodrow Wilson 142, Huntington High 154, Charleston Catholic 202, Ritchie County 223, Parkersburg South and Nitro 227 each, George Washington 280 and Covenant 393.
The Generals' Matthew Scheneberg won the individual boys championship in 16:18, edging teammate Brayden Marshall by three seconds. Ty Steorts of Hurricane was third in 16:37.
Winfield accumulated 38 points. Hurricane was second with 47. Woodrow Wilson placed third with 71, followed by Wayne with 147, Parkersburg South 153, Buffalo 213, Ritchie County 255, Huntington High 269, George Washington 284, Riverside 290, Charleston Catholic 311, Herbert Hoover 343, Ravenswood 354, Ripley 357, Lincoln County 396, Roane County 426, Capital 429, Nitro 435 and Covenant 474.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
