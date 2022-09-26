The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Jack Michael shot 2-under par 69 to lead Cabell Midland to the championship of the Class AAA, Region IV high school golf tournament Monday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

The Knights shot 244 to finish 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Hurricane. Both teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 4-5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Individuals who qualified included Parker Vannoy of Parkerburg South and Brielle Milhoan of Parkersburg. Each shot 80.

