HUNTINGTON — Jack Michael shot 2-under par 69 to lead Cabell Midland to the championship of the Class AAA, Region IV high school golf tournament Monday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
The Knights shot 244 to finish 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Hurricane. Both teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 4-5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Individuals who qualified included Parker Vannoy of Parkerburg South and Brielle Milhoan of Parkersburg. Each shot 80.
For Cabell Midland, Matthew Carney shot 74, Taylor Sargent 78 and Alex White 90 on a windy day. For the Redskins, Carson O'Dell led with an 80, followed by Savannah Hawkins with an 81, Kellen Pauley an 83 and Tanner Sutphin an 85.
Parkersburg South and Parkersburg finished tied for third at 251, ahead of Spring Valley at 257, Ripley at 286 and Huntington High at 313.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW WINS TWO: The Eagles (16-5) defeated Bath County (0-13) and Rose Hill Christian (9-12) 3-0 in Westwood, Kentucky. The Eagles beat the Wildcats 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 and the Royals 25-11, 25-16, 25-6.
Kiera Loving made 24 assists against Bath County. Graycin Price had 15 kills. Kameron Fry served 10 aces. Against Rose Hill, Loving made 23 assists, Fry 16 digs and Price 10 kills.
