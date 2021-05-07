HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland's Matt Adkins is the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls high school basketball coach of the year.
Adkins guided the Knights to a 14-4 record and the MSAC championship. He also took Cabell Midland to the Class AAAA finals of the state tournament, where it fell 58-49 to Huntington High (16-1).
"It was all them, not me," Adkins said, nodding toward his players. "They deserve all the credit."
Adkins coached his squad to the finals despite a roster of just nine players, including one senior, Alderson Broaddus College signee Autumn Lewis.
Cabell Midland defeated George Washington and MSAC player of the year Kalissa Lacy, a Morehead State University recruit, three times, including in the semifinals of the state tournament. One of those victories was 54-53 in the MSAC title game.
In 12 seasons, Adkins has a record of 181-109.
Lewis and Lacy were named to the all-conference first team, along with Knights' sophomore Jazmyn Wheeler; Huntington High juniors Dionna Gray and Imani Hickman; Spring Valley senior and Glenville State University signee Sydney Meredith; South Charleston senior Maliha Witten; Parkersburg sophomore Sierra Mason; and Capital junior Talayah Boxley.
The second team featured sisters Rylee Allie, a junior, and Jayda Allie, a sophomore, from Cabell Midland; Huntington High senior and Potomac State College signee Kaiti Swann; Hurricane sophomore Maggie Odour; George Washington senior Vivian Ho and freshman Finley Lohan; Capital junior Natalyia Sayles; Parkersburg sophomore Brilynn Florence; and St. Albans sophomore Jayden Doub.
Earning special honorable mention were Huntington High senior LaTahia Jackson; Spring Valley senior and WVU Tech recruit Carolina Asbury and sophomore Bailey Hallie; Hurricane sophomore Lauren Dye; South Charleston seniors Genevieve Potter and Mia Terry; George Washington freshman Macie Mallory; and Capital sophomore Mya Toombs.
The honorable-mention squad included, Cabell Midland junior K.K. Potter; Huntington High senior Ravyn Goodson; Spring Valley sophomore Holly Riggs; Hurricane freshman Lillian Lucas; South Charleston senior Maggie Britt; George Washington freshman Alaira Evans; St. Albans junior Kylie Binion; Parkersburg sophomore Payton Harvey; Capital sophomore Kyra Brown; and Riverside senior Kiera Hutchinson.