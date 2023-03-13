Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie (15) puts up a a shot as the Knights take on Spring Mills in the 2023 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
If Jayda Allie wasn’t scoring, she probably was passing the ball to someone who was about to make a basket.
The Cabell Midland High School star was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year on Monday. The team was selected by the conference’s coaches.
A 5-foot-8 senior guard, Allie averaged 16 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this season to help the Knights to a 19-7 record, the MSAC tournament championship and the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA state tournament.
“We think she’d the best in the state,” Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton said. “She’s very deserving. Jayda does everything well.”
Bo Miller of Spring Valley was tabbed MSAC coach of the year after guiding the Timberwolves to a 21-5 record, regular-season league championship, sectional and regional titles and to the semifinals of the Class AAAA state tournament.
Miller credited his players for the accomplishment.
Joining Allie on the first team was teammate Jazmyn Wheeler; Hallie Bailey and Allie Daniels of Spring Valley; Amara Jackson of Huntington High; Natalie Smith of South Charleston; Alanna McKenzie of Riverside; Zaniah Zellous and Finley Lohan of George Washington; and Jay Cee Elzy of St Albans.
The second team featured Sophi Aldridge of Cabell Midland; Dria Parker of Spring Valley; Ella Giles of Huntington High; Maggie Oduor of Hurricane; NuNu Pannell of St. Albans; Kyra Brown of South Charleston; and Trinity Balog and Sierra Mason of Parkersburg.
Earning special honorable mention were Josie Graves of Cabell Midland; Maddy Young of Hurricane; Brooklyn Ellis of Spring Valley; Jada Turner and Bentleigh Christus of Huntington High; Shayla Montgomery of St. Albans; Mya Toombs of South Charleston; Brilynn Forence of Parkersburg; Macie Mallory and Sia Smith of George Washington; and Malaysia Foye of Capital.
Honorable-mention selection included Taylor Parsons of Cabell Midland; Haleigh Crum of Spring Valley, Amaya Smith of Huntington High; Alex Anderson and Erin Dempsey of Hurricane; Mallory Crowder and Riley Starsick of Riverside; Shaleena Dunlap of Capital; Kennedy Porter of Parkersburg; Desire’e Thomas of Capital; Lanie Binion of St. Albans and Candra Frazier of George Washington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
