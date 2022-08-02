ONA — Cabell Midland’s best defender plays Cannon ball.
Cannon Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior linebacker, is drawing considerable college attention after two outstanding seasons. He owns offers from Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, North Carolina State and Toledo.
“It’s awesome,” Lewis said of the offers. “That’s what I want to do, play college football. It’s crazy to me that all that’s happening. I’m not as worried about that as I am the season. I’m just taking it as it comes.”
Lewis’ attitude didn’t surprise Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons, who said he often arrives at the field or weight room to find his standout player already there.
“He’s a good teammate,” Salmons said. “He’s going to work and stay after and do more. He’s very driven. He wants to be perfect. If he messes up he wants to improve. He watches a lot of film. Football is important to him and it shows.”
The Knights, picked second behind defending champion Huntington High in the Mountain State Athletic Conference preseason poll, figure to contend for a Class AAA state title. Lewis is one of several college prospects on the team.
Offensive lineman Shawn Rouse, defensive lineman Michael Lunsford and running back Curtis Jones picked up offers from Marshall, among other programs. Isaiah Hagley, Zaky Roberts, Alex Smith and Ryan Wolfe are being courted by NCAA Division II schools.
Lewis, whose favorite pro team is the Cincinnati Bengals, said he not only wants to play at the next level, but the one after that, the NFL.
“I’d like to see where college football takes me,” he said. “I don’t know where that will go. I’d like to do something in business, work for myself, get back into football somehow, maybe coaching it.”
For now, Lewis said he is concentrating on high school football. Cabell Midland opens Aug. 25 at George Washington.
“We’re going to be good,” Lewis said. “We’re always going to be good. This is a good program, but this is a special team.”
Lewis’ position coach is former Marshall and CFL linebacker John Grace, a speedy, hard-hitting player whom Lewis emulates.
“I love playing linebacker,” Lewis said. “I love hitting people. It’s kind of my thing. You have that level of experience with (Grace) who has played the same position as you at that high a level that he did, it’s awesome to have someone like that. He’s very helpful.”
Lewis used to wrestle, but gave it up to concentrate on football. An honor student, he doesn’t focus merely on football. He said church, family and academics are important to him.
At church is where Lewis picked up his first name. Originally he was going to be named “Ethan.”
“My mom heard the name ‘Cannon’ at church and she liked it better,” Lewis said. “People say it fits me.”
Salmons said Lewis is more than a football player, and that well-rounded package makes the standout defender attractive to colleges.
“He has very good size, is very athletic, fast, tough, loves the game,” Salmons said. “He’s a humble kid. He doesn’t boast about getting offers. He wants to win. He’s competitive. He works out all the time and wants to be good. He’s only going to get better because he has the right mindset and he’s a tough kid. He’s a team guy and wants everybody to do well.”