ONA — Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill sorted through his offers and decided to go to South Carolina, just not for college.
Caudill has opted to forgo playing college football to join the United States Marine Corps. He reports to boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, soon after he graduates in May.
“I made the decision due to my dad serving 21 years and my brother active in the Marines now,” Caudill said. “Seeing how successful they are in life made me want to follow in their footprints.”
Caudill’s father, Will, said his son’s decision was emotional.
“I may have shed a few tears,” Will Caudill said.
A bullish 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, Caudill carried 95 times for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns this season to lead the Knights to a 5-0 record in the regular season and a berth in the playoffs, where they are scheduled to play Bridgeport in the Class AAA semifinals at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Castle. In 2019, Salmons ran for 1,935 yards.
Cabell Midland assistant coach T.J. Carper said he is “beyond proud” of Caudill.
“(Caudill) is the toughest kid I’ve ever had the pleasure of mentoring,” Carper said. “It seemed like the harder I pushed, the harder it was to break him.”
Caudill accumulated several college offers, and said he will greatly miss playing football, but looks forward to serving his country.
“It’s all I have ever known to do and knowing I will not lace up my cleats again, it’s a heartache, but I am ready to start a new chapter lacing up my boots,” Caudill said.
Caudill thanked a lengthy list of people who have helped him become an all-state and All Tri-State football player. He said football has helped him become the person he is today and that he thinks it will serve him well in the Marines.
“I can’t thank my family, friends and community enough,” Caudill said. “They have supported me and had my back since my freshman year and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Once a Knight, always a Knight. Ride or die.”