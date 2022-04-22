ONA -- Noah Jordan pitched a no-hitter as Cabell Midland celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over South Charleston Wednesday in high school baseball.
Jordan made the night memorable for fellow seniors Curtis Ball, Evan Bell, Jackson Fetty, Logan Lingenfelter and Sam Sowards. Jordan struck out 12 and walked one.
Bell and Hunter McSweeney each drove in two runs. Lingenfelter went 2 for 3.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 000 00 -- 0 0 3
CABELL MIDLAND 422 2 -- 10 5 1
Dixon, McCulley (4) and Withrow; Jordan and Ball.
Hitting: (CM) Bell 2B 2 RBIs, Lingenfelter 2-3 2B, McSweeney 2 RBIs.
GALLIA ACADEMY 9, SOUTH POINT 2: Cole Hines and Peyton Owens each knocked in three runs to pace the Blue Devils (7-3 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) by the Pointers (3-7,1-4) in Centenary, Ohio. Zane Loveday smacked two hits. Mason Smith earned the win. Brayden Hanshaw and Levi Lawson each had two hits for South Point.
PORTSMOUTH 10, CHESAPEAKE 0: Tyler Duncan hurled a no-hitter and fanned 12 as the host Trojans (9-1) defeated the Panthers. A runner reached on a dropped third strike to prevent Duncan from throwing a perfect game. The no-hitter was Portsmouth's second in as many games, as Daewin Spence performed the feat against Coal Grove. Spence went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in. Duncan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jake Carter knocked in two. Dariyonne Bryant was 2 for 3.
ASHLAND 9, BATH COUNTY 2: Ryan Brown struck out eight and allowed five hits to lift the host Tomcats (5-11) past the Wildcats (17-6). Jack Heineman hit a three-run home run.
FAIRVIEW 10, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Jaxon Manning went 4 for 4 and Tanner Johnson drove in two runs as the Eagles (12-4) topped the Royals (5-5) in Ashland. Bradly Adkins and Jacob Claar each had two hits. Dustin Allen was the winning pitcher.
MEIGS 15, ALEXANDER 0: Caleb Burnem had three hits and three runs RBIs as the Marauders (6-2) clobbered the Spartans in Pomeroy, Ohio. Drew Dodson also had three hits and was the winning pitcher.
Softball
GALLIA ACADEMY 23, SOUTH POINT 0: The Blue Angels (5-4) scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to a rout of the Pointers (3-9) Wednesday in Centenary, Ohio. Emma Hammons whacked three hits and knocked in six runs. Taylor Mathie picked up the win.
FAIRLAND 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 4: Mika Jo Blake went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to help the Dragons beat the Blue Angels in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland trailed 4-1 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Katie Pruitt went 3 for 4. Ally Shepherd drove in two runs. Kaylee Salyer struck out eight in five innings of relief to gain the win. Jenna Harrison was 3 for 3 for Gallia Academy. Grace Truance knocked in a pair of runs.
BOYD COUNTY 6, RUSSELL 5: Mya Hamilton went 3 for 5 and hit a walk-off single to give the Lions a triumph over the Red Devils in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Raegan Osborn went 4 for 5 for Russell. Lili Smith homered.
POINT PLEASANT 5, SCOTT 4: Kylie Price's three hits helped the Big Blacks (10-6) knock off the Skyhawks (5-7) in Madison, West Virginia. Kaylee Bias had two hits. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher.
MEIGS 6, ALEXANDER 1: Lily Dugan drove home two runs as the Marauders (5-5) beat the Spartans in Pomeroy, Ohio. Jess Workman earned the win.