20220924_hds_cmfootball
Cabell Midland’s Cannon Lewis (27) gets chased down as the Knights take on Parkersburg on Sept. 23 in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — North Carolina State will be playing Cannon ball.

Cabell Midland High School football star Cannon Lewis on Monday committed to play for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior linebacker selected N.C. State over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky. Cincinnati and West Virginia also showed interest.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

