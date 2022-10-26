ONA — North Carolina State will be playing Cannon ball.
Cabell Midland High School football star Cannon Lewis on Monday committed to play for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior linebacker selected N.C. State over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky. Cincinnati and West Virginia also showed interest.
Lewis said his relationship with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was key in choosing the Wolfpack. Gibson is a native of Van, West Virginia, and played at Glenville State. He also has coached at West Virginia, West Virginia Tech and Gilmer County High School.
“Experiencing the environment at the game visit was a big part of the decision, as well as my relationship with the coaching staff,” Lewis said. “(Head coach Dave Doeren) runs a spectacular program, and Tony Gibson is a defensive mastermind. It would be hard to pass on playing for them.”
Lewis visited the Raleigh, North Carolina, campus Sept. 17 and watched N.C. State defeat Texas Tech 27-14. Lewis described the game experience as “electric.”
“The environment was awesome,” Lewis said.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said Lewis has earned the right to play major college football.
“He’s a good teammate,” Salmons said of Lewis. “He works hard and stays after practice. He’s very driven and always tries to improve. He’s fast and tough. He watches a lot of film. He’s only going to get better.”
