VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Zoey Salmons and Loralei Smith, teammates on the Cabell Midland wrestling team, placed in the 33rd annual High School Nationals tournament held March 25-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tournament is sponsored by the National High School Coaches Association.
Salmons finish second at 106 pounds and Smith took eighth at 144.
Salmons won her first two matches by pinfall. In the round of 16, she defeated Olivia Klein of New Jersey by pin at 3:20. She pinned Anna Ackerman of North Carolina in the quarterfinals at 2:24.
Salmons defeated Mary Manis of Florida in the semifinals, 5-4. In the title match, Libby Roberts of Washington pinned Salmons at 3:06.
Smith won her first two matches by decision. In the quarterfinals, Genevieve An of Georgia beat Smith 10-4 to put her in the consolations. Smith won her first conso over Adriana Palumbo of New York 7-6. She then lost to next two placement matches to settle for eighth.
Micah Fisher, who competes for Greenbrier East and is from Lewisburg, reached the finals at 136 where she lost to Skylar Hattendorf of New Hampshire by pinfall at 28 seconds.
All three wrestlers won titles in the 2022 West Virginia State High School Girls Tournament.
