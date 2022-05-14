ONA — Chandler Schmidt’s opponents likely will be happy to bid him bon voyage.
The Cabell Midland High School four-time all-state basketball player signed Friday to play at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year and four-time The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State first-team selection, Schmidt leaves high school as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound guard averaged 28 points per game last season to help the Knights to the Class AAAA state tournament.
“It’s amazing to commit to the Naval Academy, such a high-quality school, one of the best schools in the country,” Schmidt said. “Being able to play Division I basketball is just amazing.”
Schmidt said he realizes basketball is not the primary purpose of students at Navy, which expects grueling physical and mental efforts from athletes and non-athletes.
“I’ll make it through,” Schmidt said. “I’m ready. I just have to work my butt off. There’s always someone out there better than you. It’s Division I basketball. Every single player there was the best player on his high school team. They’re all really good players.”
Schmidt said playing at college basketball’s highest level will be quite the transition from high school ball.
“I still have a long way to go,” he said. “I still have to work on a lot of things. I’m ready to work and I’m ready to show people why I should be playing Division I basketball.”
Schmidt said he needs to improve on defense and with his foot speed, as well as creating shots against taller foes.
Schmidt, 19, said he’s also prepared for the academic rigors of Navy. He leaves high school with a 4.2 grade point average and likely will major in engineering.
“Academics at the Naval Academy are top notch,” Schmidt said “It’s definitely going to be challenging studying six or seven hours a night, having a certain amount of homework. I’m always ready for a challenge.”
Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said he, too, faces a challenge.
“I’ve been able to coach Chandler all four years he’s here,” Martin said. “He’s had an unbelievable career that translates into our team’s success. We’re definitely going to miss him. I don’t know how to coach a high school game as a head coach without Chandler. It’s definitely going to be different.”
Martin said he’ll miss Schmidt off the court.
“Going to school like Navy says a lot about him not only as a player, but as a person,” Martin said.
Martin wasn’t the only coach to praise Schmidt.
“It feels like he’s been here for 10 years because he’s done so much,” Knights football coach Luke Salmons said of Schmidt, who starred at several positions and rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a senior. “He’s special to me. Since day one as a freshman he played for us. He’s a great player, a great kid, disciplined, tough, very competitive. He gives back. He cares about the other kids. He’s been raised right by a great family.”