Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.