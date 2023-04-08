The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Marshall's weekend series ended the same way it began -- by wasting too many opportunities.

Jackson Nezuh worked 6 2/3 resourceful innings and four Louisiana players pounded home runs Saturday afternoon, leading to an 8-2 victory and a Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Herd at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

