CHARLESTON -- Marshall's weekend series ended the same way it began -- by wasting too many opportunities.
Jackson Nezuh worked 6 2/3 resourceful innings and four Louisiana players pounded home runs Saturday afternoon, leading to an 8-2 victory and a Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Herd at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
The first-place Ragin' Cajuns broke into a 3-0 lead four batters into the game, setting the tone early against Herd starter Zac Addkison as Ben Robichaux clouted a two-run homer and Carson Roccaforte added a solo shot moments later.
Nezuh (5-1) allowed seven hits and walked three, but was the beneficary of one double play and also picked off a pair of Herd baserunners. Carson Pluno finished up for Louisiana with 2 1/3 perfect innings -- including the only two 1-2-3 innings against the Herd all day.
"That's been him pretty much since the second weekend of the year,'' Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said of Nezuh. "The first weekend, he struggled, but that's been the outing we've gotten for how many ever weeks in a row -- right there -- is what you saw.''
Nezuh could withstand the Marshall threats because of the early power display by his teammates. John Taylor then lashed a solo homer in the fourth to make it 5-2, and Mason Zambo touched Herd reliever Ryan Capuano for another solo shot in the ninth.
"It was a great tone-setter against a guy with a great arm,'' Deggs said of Addkison (2-5). "I thought Max [Marusak] set the tone with a triple to center straightaway, then Robi, our freshman DH, catches a ball and was able to get it out of there.
"It was good to see Roc get going. Rocco had a great day, hit balls hard all day. That set the tone for the whole day, and we just followed suit behind our guy on the mound, which has kind of been the theme all week.''
Another theme of the series was the Herd frittering away scoring chances. Marshall put 11 hitters aboard against Nezuh Saturday, but managed just two runs. In earlier losses of 8-4 and 5-2 to the Ragin' Cajuns, the Herd got 19 batters on base. However, Louisiana outscored Marshall 21-8 in the series.
"That's exactly it,'' Marshall coach Greg Beals said of the wasted opportunities, "and that's what I told our guys. This is a good baseball team, Louisiana. They do all the little things right and they take advantage of their opportunities. They execute all the smaller things, and we didn't.
"I'm not a fan of losing, but there's some lessons in that -- seeing how a good team does all the little things, and that's where we need to get better at as a ballclub. We've got talent and we've just got to clean up our game a little bit and take advantage of our opportunities, and execute the smaller, finer points of the game.''
The series sweep extended the Cajuns' win streak to six in a row, making them 23-9 overall, and keeps them tied with Coastal Carolina atop the Sun Belt standings at 9-3. Marshall, with four straight losses, now stands 13-16 overall and resides in 12th place in the 14-team league with a 4-8 Sun Belt record.
Marusak led Louisiana at the plate, going 3 for 5, and Robichaux and Roccaforte each drove in two runs.
For Marshall, Kyle Schaefer and Daniel Carinci both went 2 for 3 and Owen Ayers doubled. In the three games against the Cajuns, Carinci went 7 for 11 to raise his team-leading batting average to .323.
Elijah Vogelsong brought home Marshall's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second, making it 3-1. A double by Ayers in the third plated another run for a 4-2 score.
Other highlights for the Herd were two fine catches by left fielder Cam Harthan and the relief work of Capuano, who went 5 2/3 innings and permitted just one earned run on three hits with five Ks and no walks.
"It's not ideal how you want to use your closer,'' Beals said, "but you get to [the series finale] and you haven't had the opportunity to. So we determined he was going to be the first out of the bullpen, and he did a lot. That's a lot of work for him to go 5 2/3, but it's what our ballclub needed, and he did a great job for us.''
The Herd visits Ohio for a single game at 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Texas State for a weekend series from Friday through Sunday.
Louisiana 8, Marshall 2
Louisiana;301;210;001;--;8;8;0
Marshall;011;000;000;--;2;7;2
Nezuh, Fluno (7) and Brock; Addkison, Capuano (4) and Ayers; WP -- Nezuh (5-1). LP -- Addkison (2-5). Top hitters -- Louisiana: Marusak 3-5, triple; Robichaux 2-run HR; Roccaforte HR, 2 RBIs; Taylor HR; Zambo HR; Marshall: Schaefer 2-3; Carinci 2-3; Ayers double