CHARLESTON — The winning coach said the turning point came as early as the third inning.
Marshall baseball leadoff hitter Luke Edwards started the bottom of the third with a triple after Louisiana had tied things up 1-1 in the top of the frame, but never came around to score.
Instead, Blake McGehee struck out the next two batters and the threat ended on a routine ground ball to retire the side.
“That squelched a lot of momentum and gave our offense a chance to settle in,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said, adding that the flow of the game felt similar to that of the series opener Thursday night.
One big difference was that there wasn’t one big inning, but rather, a steady flow of baserunners and opportunities for the visiting Cajuns, who added two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to stave off the Herd 5-2 and clinch a series victory.
“I think we’re getting better; we’re getting closer. I believe that,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said after the Herd’s third consecutive loss. “It comes down to little things. This is a very good conference we’re playing in and these are good teams. The talent gap on the field is a very small gap, but the line between winning and losing is a very fine line.”
Those “little things” include capitalizing on hits like Edwards had in the third inning, or laying down the perfect squeeze bunt to bring another run across instead of having the runner thrown out at the plate, as was the case in the second inning. It also comes in the form of limiting free bases via walk, hit-by-pitch or error — each of which happened in Friday’s loss.
Marshall gained an early advantage, scoring the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning when Christian Lucio singled to center field, scoring Gio Ferraro. The Cajuns, though, answered the bell by pulling things level in the top of the third.
John Taylor, who reached base after being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a throwing error when Herd lefty pitcher Raymond Pacella attempted and failed to pick him off at first base. CJ Willis singled to bring him home one batter later.
Will Veillon sent another run home in the fourth inning, reaching on a fielder’s choice, and then came around to score later that inning to extend Louisiana’s lead to 3-1. The Cajuns tacked on two more in the sixth inning, scoring on hits from Veillon and Taylor.
The Herd’s final run came on an RBI single by Kyle Schaefer in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within three of the Cajuns, who held on to win their 22nd game and eighth in Sun Belt Conference play. They will go for the sweep tomorrow.
“We’ve got to finish,” Deggs said. “They are a tough group over there and are obviously very well-coached, play with a lot of life, a lot of energy, and they aren’t going anywhere.”
For Marshall to avoid being swept, which would mark four consecutive losses, Beals said attention to detail has to be at the forefront and Marshall hopes to have a strong pitching performance to close out the weekend.
“(Drew) Harlow will be ready to go in long relief, (Ryan) Capuano will be ready at the back end of the ball game, so from a pitching standpoint we’re in great shape and will be able to give them all they want from the mound,” Beals said.
The third and final game of the weekend is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
LOUISIANA 001 202 000 — 5 8 0
MARSHALL 010 000 100 — 2 8 1
Pitching
McGehee (W 1-0), Christie (7) ; Pacella (L 0-3), Weyrich (8), Blevins (9), Leon (9)
Top Hitters
(UL) Roccaforte 2-4, 2B; Willis 2-3, RBI; Veillon 1-4, 2 RBI (MAR) Carinci 4-4, 2B; Schaefer 1-4, RBI; Lucio 1-4, RBI