The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall Herd basketball.jpg

Louisiana turned up the heat early and never backed down, earning its 10th straight win in Sun Belt Conference play with a 77-67 win over the Thundering Herd in men’s basketball Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The loss drops Marshall to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in league play, now sitting level with James Madison and tied for third in the standings. The Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2) remain in a tie for first place with Southern Miss while evening up the all-time series with the Herd, with their fourth win in eight meetings.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you