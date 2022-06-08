The Timberwolves' Jace Caldwell, from left, pushes down the sideline as Corbin Page (40) holds back Princeton's Dominick Collins (5) as Spring Valley takes on Princeton during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Huntington.
INSTITUTE, W. Va. — For Jace Caldwell, playing football at Spring Valley High School meant he must live up to the expectations set by others that wore the "SV" on their helmets before him.
Caldwell, a two-way player who eventually established himself as a reliable source of production at both running back and safety for the Timberwolves, wasn't always the standout.
"That was a lot coming in, a lot coming at me. Especially with players like Doug (Nester), Wyatt (Milam) and Graeson (Maleshevich), all these huge names in the state and coming up and having to meet the expectation was a lot," Caldwell said.
The three aforementioned names all ended up playing for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Maleshevich walked on and has impressed the coaching staff in Morgantown, Milam was a highly touted recruit out of high school who chose the Mountaineers over several other offers, and Nester played two years at Virginia Tech before transferring to WVU before the 2021 season.
"It really just made me push harder," Caldwell said. "I wanted to get better as a player just so I could fulfill that."
Suffice to say, Caldwell did that, transforming into a dual threat on offense with his ability to bulldoze over opponents and catch passes out of the backfield.
When the Timberwolves needed him, the 2021 All-Mountain State Athletic Conference first-teamer produced.
The efforts have not only allowed him to be in the same conversation as some of the other Spring Valley greats, but it also earned him a spot on the South Cardinals roster for the North-South All-Star Classic to be played at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Caldwell isn't the only SVHS representative on the South roster, joined by Ben Turner, Ty Bartrum and head coach Brad Dingess. Additionally, Caldwell is taking advantage of the chance to form other relationships from some of the top football names in West Virginia high school football.
"I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be invited and it's great being around all theses guys," Caldwell said during the North-South media day at West Virginia State on Tuesday afternoon.
"You come up here thinking you're just going to be in your little circle but everybody is like a brother now," he continued. "We've only been here three days but we're already so close and I'm excited to play with everybody."
Saturday will put a cap on Caldwell's high school football career, and he's hoping to help end the South's losing streak against the North in the All-Star game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
