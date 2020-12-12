LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Dilen Caldwell scored 19 points to lead Chesapeake (2-0) to a 70-51 victory over Lynchburg-Clay in boys high school basketball.
Levi Blankenship scored 13 points and Nathan McCoy 11 for the Panthers.
Garrett Reno paced the Mustangs with 16 points. Brady Chisman scored 15 and Logan Shope 11.
CHESAPEAKE 18 20 18 14 — 70: Schneider 7, Grimm 6, McCoy 11, Blankenship 13, Caldwell 19, Bragg 8, Bellomy 6, Lemley 0.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 12 10 13 16 — 51: Reno 16, Watts 2, Shope 12, Brinkley 6, Chisman 15.
IRONTON 54, ROCK HILL 30: Erickson Barnes scored 11 points to help the Fighting Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a victory over the Redmen at the Conley Center.
Ironton jumped to a 16-6 lead and never was seriously challenged in forcing 24 turnovers.
Brayden Adams scored 13 points for Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL 6 5 9 10 —30: Doddridge 0, Hankins 4, Adams 13, Malone 2, Schwab 4, Long 0, Williams 0, Day 1, Blagg 2, Pancake 0, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Knipp 0.
IRONTON 16 13 12 13 — 54: Wilson 0, Hacker 7, Hopper 9, Barnes 11, Carpenter 8, West 3, York 7, Vance 5, Pringle 0, Masters 0, Porter 4.
NEW BOSTON 102, GREEN 75: Tanner Voiers scored 26 points and Kyle Sexton 25 as the Tigers (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) won a wild contest with the Bobcats.
Chase Clark scored 19 points and Grady Jackson 11 for New Boston. Levi Sampson led Green (0-2, 0-1) with 32 points.
ALEXANDER 66, RIVER VALLEY 47: The Spartans outscored the Raiders 15-6 in the second quarter to take control of a Tri-Valley Conference game in Bidwell, Ohio.
Kyler D’Augustino led Alexander (1-0 overall, 1-0 TVC) with 32 points, 17 in the first half. Cam Houpt scored 14 points and Jeremiah Clark 11. Jordan Lambert paced River Valley (3-1, 0-1) with 20 points. Jance Lambert and Kade Alderman each chipped in 10 points.
Girls
SOUTH GALLIA 67, SYMMES VALLEY 54: Jessie Rutt scored 27 points, 22 in the second half, to lead the Rebels to a victory over the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Tori Triplett and Macie Sanders scored 12 each for South Gallia, which outscored Symmes Valley 29-13 in the third quarter to take control. Desiree Simpson scored 14 points and fellow freshman Morgan Lyons 10 for the Vikings.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 11 29 16 — 67: Wells 9, Triplett 12, Sanders 12, P. Halley 0, Rutt 27, Lambert 6, Swain 0, R. Halley 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 12 13 16 —54: Malone 0, Lyons 10, Ellison 2, Simpson 14, Thompson 8, Ross 4.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairland’s girls basketball game at Portsmouth Notre Dame Saturday afternoon was postponed. No makeup date has yet been set.
Rock Hill’s girls have scheduled a makeup game with Fairland on Thursday.