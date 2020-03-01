HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball lost a frigid contest against Canisius, 3-2, Saturday afternoon at the Kennedy Center Field.
Marshall is 1-7 for the season. The Golden Griffins improved to 2-8. The Thundering Herd struck first in the second inning with a two-run home run from junior Nick Jodway, scoring Ryan Leitch.
Jodway’s homer was his first in a Thundering Herd uniform.
In the third, Canisius scored for two unearned runs off redshirt senior Wade Martin (0-3), who made his longest start by innings since March 2018 against Niagara, going 6.0 innings.
The former Wheelersburg High School star allowed five hits, three runs, one earned run, walked two and struck out five.
Redshirt junior Robert Kwiatkowski pitched strong for Marshall in relief.
He threw three scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out a pair of Golden Griffins.
Canisius starter Kyle Warner (2-0) went 8.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
Marshall’s hits came via Jodway’s home run and singles from Luke Edwards, Zach Inskeep and Sam Linscott.
The teams will meet again for a traditional doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tennis
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s tennis team (8-4) is set to face Miami (Ohio) University (4-4) at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Huntington Tennis Center. The Herd defeated Winthrop 4-3 Friday.