HUNTINGTON -- Records can be deceiving.
Huntington High and Capital share 3-3 records, but Highlanders coach Billy Seals said the Cougars' brutal schedule is the reason they are .500. Both teams are ninth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Ratings headed into Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at HHS' Bob Sang Stadium. The top 16 qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home team designations.
"They've lost to Johnson Central, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley," Seals said of Capital. "It's not like they've played poor teams."
Those three foes are a combined 20-1. Johnson Central is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in Kentucky. Cabell Midland is No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AAA ratings and Spring Valley is No. 4 in Class AAA.
The Cougars played Johnson Central and Cabell Midland tough, falling 28-13 to the Eagles and 26-21 to the Knights. Capital was blown out 41-0 by Spring Valley.
The Cougars's victories, however, have come against three teams which don't have winning records -- South Charleston (2-4) 38-14, Hurricane (3-4) 33-21 and Parkersburg (3-3) 35-13.
Seals said he sees a hungry, talented team in Capital.
"They're still Capital," Seals said of the traditional power. "They have athletes all over the place. Their two linebackers are as good as anybody's we've played. Their quarterback does a good job running the offense."
Seals specifically mentioned receivers Kerion Martin and Chance Knox. Martin, who has committed to Marshall University, has caught 13 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Knox, who has committed to VMI, also is a deep threat. K.J. Taylor has 21 catches for 298 yards and two scores.
"Knox and Martin are two of the better receivers in the state," Seals said.
Quarterback Evan Landers is an efficient 71 of 122 for 943 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Capital has been without leading rusher Tay Calloway, who was on crutches two weeks ago at Spring Valley. Whether the senior running back healed enough during last week's bye week is a guarded secret in Charleston.
The Cougars are upside down in the scoring department, having allowed 26.6 points per game and scored 23.3. That's unusual for the program, but Huntington High is in a similar situation, scoring 30.5 and giving up 29.3.
"It's an important game for both programs," Seals said.