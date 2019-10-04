HURRICANE — Though the score is always equal in a tie, the emotions afterward rarely are.
And so it was in Hurricane on Thursday night as visiting Capital went toe-to-toe with the Class AAA contender and earned a 1-1 draw in a Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt.
In the aftermath, there were plenty of unanswered questions outside of who is the better team.
Was the result a breakthrough for a young Cougars team that is flush with talent but low on experience? Was the result a cause for concern for the Redskins, a wake-up call moving forward, or just an off night?
Those types of questions will resolve themselves over the next couple of weeks as the postseason arrives. But as Capital celebrated and Hurricane scowled, the takeaways from Thursday on both sides couldn’t have been more different.
“I told my boys we can play with about anybody if we come in and play with energy,” Capital coach Riley Gibson said. “We’ve had so many games like that and we’ve been our own worst enemy. We’ve given up (penalty kicks) or fallen asleep in the box and let them get an easy goal and lost by one. But these right here are character-defining games, because you play one hell of a program like Hurricane and come out with a draw and had plenty of opportunities to win it.”
Hurricane (12-1-3) outshot Capital (5-10-2), but not by much, just eking out a 7-5 advantage. It was the Cougars who threatened most late, just missing with 11:15 to go as Hurricane goalie Nick Eskins made a diving save by his fingertips to keep the game even.
The Redskins scored just 3:24 into the game on Anele Nnachi and Hurricane seemed to be on its way. But the visitors would have none of it as Capital clamped down, came up with an equalizer from Nick Inhat with 36:59 remaining in the second half, and rode it to the end.
The Cougars start five freshmen and four sophomores, and on Thursday picked up a big-time confidence builder as the postseason rapidly approaches.
“We wanted to play well tonight and this is a great place,” Gibson said. “This is what you grade yourself by — is a program like a Hurricane, a GW — how you do against those programs, because, man, they’re a good squad.”
The Redskins have remained near the top of the mountain despite a massive overhaul in the offseason, losing five seniors and changing coaches as assistant Cody Freas took over the program this season.
Hurricane stormed out of the gate, winning its first seven games. A one-goal loss to unbeaten George Washington is the only one the team has suffered this season.
But on Thursday, Freas said his team paid dearly for some things he’s been unhappy with all season.
“Since the three-week practice period in June, we have a tendency to just flip the switch on and off,” Freas said. “It’s not the opponent, the stage, what’s at stake — we just show up and we’re off or we’re on. Until we realize we need to play a full 80 minutes, we might be home early in October. Capital was a better team tonight, they wanted it more. They didn’t give us anything offensively and I’d be excited if I was them too.”
Eskins, a Marshall University commit, has largely been as good as advertised this year and was stellar again on Thursday. Nnachi and fellow forward Drake Lester, who entered the week as the Kanawha Valley leader in goals, have helped push a potent attack at the front end as well.
The Redskins however find themselves in a brutal section with capable Cabell Midland and Huntington teams. For Freas, the task now is to take Thursday’s result and use it as an example as to what can happen if his team is a little bit off. In the postseason, there are no ties and one misstep can end a season.
“We’ve got a couple games left to close the regular season,” Freas said. “We’ll go back and watch film, get better tomorrow, Saturday and next week. This section has been brutal, not just this year. The boys know what’s on the horizon and I think that’s why this stings a little bit because we want to be peaking at the right time and unfortunately, we’re not.”
Capital goalie Jayden Mitchell made six saves including a couple of doozies of his own, one of which came with 7:38 remaining in the midst of a scrum in the Cougars’ box. Eskins finished with four saves.