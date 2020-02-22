CAPITAL 64, HUNTINGTON HIGH 63: Elijah Poore hit the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left as the Cougars held off the Highlanders in the MSAC boys fifth-place game at the South Charleston Community Center.
Huntington, which trailed by 14 points at halftime and by 10 after three quarters, tied the score at 63 when Dionn Simms got a rebound basket with 15 seconds to go. Capital then missed a shot and Poore was fouled attempting to follow it home.
Kerion Martin led the Cougars (13-8) with 22 points. Karrington Hill added 14.
For the Highlanders (12-10), Eli Archer tallied 24 points and Amare Smith had 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 14 11 19 21 — 63: Patterson 2 1-2 6, Page 1 0-0 2, T.Lochow 4 0-3 9, Smith 4 3-3 12, Archer 7 8-11 22, White 2 0-0 4, Sims 3 1-1 7, Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 14-22 63
CAPITAL 16 23 14 11 — 64: Poore 2 2-4 6, Clark 1 4-4 6, Wicker 1 1-2 3, Stuck 2 0-0 5, Hill 6 0-0 14, Martin 6 9-12 22, Brooks 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 16-22 64.
3-point goals: Huntington 3 (Patterson, T.Lochow, Smith), Capital 4 (Stuck, Hill 2, Martin).