CHARLESTON — In 1997, Marshall University’s football team defeated Army 35-25, despite running just 35 plays to the Cadets’ 100.
Capital’s football team would be happy to duplicate the Thundering Herd’s effort that day when the Cougars (3-2, No. 9 in the Class AAA ratings) visit seventh-rated Spring Valley (4-1) in a high school football game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Timberwolves traditionally control the ball against Capital, rushing for more than 300 yards on at least 50 carries in four of the last five contests with the Cougars. Capital gave up 369 yards rushing last week in a 26-21 loss at Cabell Midland, but made enough big plays to stay in the game. Spring Valley ran for 368 yards last week in a 41-6 clobbering of George Washington.
The Patriots mustered few big plays against the Timberwolves, gaining 59 yards on a R.T. Alexander pass to Brayden McCallister on the first play of the second quarter and a pair of 23-yard pass plays. Nothing else went for more than 12 yards.
Capital, though, made good use of long passes by Evan Landers, who threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Landers connected with Kerion Martin, a Marshall University commit, for an 86-yard scoring strike.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said his team must be as adept at preventing long gains this Friday as it was last.
“We limited big plays, and that was key,” Dingess said.
That was a huge point of emphasis in practice during G.W. game week. A week earlier in a 28-21 loss to Cabell Midland, the Timberwolves gave up three touchdown runs of 75 yards or longer. The Knights had success skirting the ends of the Spring Valley defense, something Cougars coaches no doubt noticed in their film review in preparation of this week’s game.
Capital also made big plays on defense against Cabell Midland, recovering three fumbles to stall Knights drives. In Spring Valley’s loss to Cabell Midland, the Timberwolves fumbled once and were intercepted twice, something the Cougars would be pleased to achieve this week.