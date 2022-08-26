Capital coach Mark Mason had a less-than- memorable first year as head coach of the Cougar football team.
Capital went 1-9, with its lone win coming on Sept, 17 against Riverside.
Mason and his team enter the 2022 season hoping to improve things and build for the future with a large number of younger players.
Capital has three seniors who fit the bill as leaders in wide receiver/cornerback Trent Tiggle, fullback/linebacker Tanner Burnette and linebacker/running back Za’Shawn Davis. The three have been with Capital since freshman year.
“Trent Tiggle is going to be a dual threat for us,” Mason said. “He’s going to play some cornerback and he’s also going to be one of our top receivers as well. He’s going to be an ‘Action Jackson’ guy.
“Za’Shawn is our starting linebacker. He’s going to be used a lot this year. We’re hoping that we can get him in tip-top playing shape. Tanner is going to be H-back for us. Tight end. Tanner is ready to go. I love his motor. He has a lot of energy. He’s a team leader.”
Up front on the Cougar defense, Robert Pomeroy will play quite a bit as defensive end and will be joined on the line by fellow seniors Navar Harris and Ben Jenkins. Sophomore Sha’lik Hampton may play on the defensive line as well.
Capital’s linebackers will be headed by Davis and Burnette. Sophomore Shannon Brown and Tiggle will be cornerbacks and junior MJ Dixon will play free safety. Sophomore Zaevion Dickerson will play rover on defense.
“We have some kids that have played for the past couple years,” Mason said of his team’s experience on defense. “We have a lot of kids that got a lot of experience last year because of injuries that we endured. We have some younger guys who will help us out as well.”
Speaking of younger guys, freshman Fernando Valdiva will be Capital’s starting quarterback this year.
“He’s looking good right now,” Mason said. “He’s really football knowledgeable. Loves the game, works hard, works out. What I love the most about him is his IQ and his work ethic. I like his leadership.”
Tiggle, Shannon Brown and sophomore Sai’vion Brown will be targets for Valdiva as wide receivers. Pomeroy, Jenkins, Harris, senior Phabian Dawkins and sophomore Khalid Khalid will block for Valdiva on the offensive line.
Senior kicker Brayden Scott will be a leader on special teams for the Cougars. Scott made the 2021 All-Kanawha Valley boys soccer team.
“We have about 55 kids,” Mason said. “That’s great to have that and they’ve all been here working and all that. I’m excited just to see about what we’re going to do. I’m just happy to get back at it.”
Mason acknowledged last season’s trouble and his goal is to get Capital back to its winning ways.
“Where we were last year, we started off with distractions at the beginning of the year, we got halted with COVID and we got injuries and everything like that,” Mason said. “I think we’re just trying to stay focused and just be successful. Our team is very excited about getting back out on the field to try to get back to winning. That’s the thing.”
Capital opens the season at Parkersburg South at 7:30 p.m. Friday.