HUNTINGTON — The ball never seemed to stop moving while in the hands of the Capital Cougars.
They used fluid offense and capitalized on several Spring Valley miscues, earning their second consecutive win after returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocol with a 73-41 victory over the Timberwolves (1-8) in boys basketball on Friday night.
Capital (5-2) jumped out to an early lead in the opening quarter and led by a dozen by the end of the period, extending that lead to 23 by halftime. But it wasn’t just one player causing problems for the Timberwolves defense, but a roster full of them.
Nine different Cougars found the basket in the win. Elijah Moore (18 points), Anthony Hersh (17) and Jaquez Loveless (10) each scored in double-figures and six of their teammates each scored at least four in a dominating performance from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
“Generally, in our system, we’re the most successful when our guys are the least selfish. Tonight they were moving the ball around and finding the open guy,” Cougars coach Matt Greene said. “We’ve got multiple guys you have to worry about. The more people we can get good looks for, the more shots we can hit.”
Friday marked just the second time Capital had played in three weeks after several within the program were sidelined due to COVID protocols. In those two games they’ve defeated Mountain State Athletic Conference foes Huntington and Spring Valley.
A fast start was one piece of the puzzle but finding the right rotation is another, and the Cougars still don’t have all of their varsity starters, opening the door for others to show off their skill, such as Hersh, who didn’t play during the fall semester with a shoulder injury.
“We’re plugging people in and just trying to get everybody on the same page, figure out everybody’s role and move in the same direction,” Greene said.
It all added up to a 32-point defeat for the homestanding Timberwolves who, in the words of their head coach, were outmatched from the start.
“We were overpowered and we were overmatched,” Spring Valley head coach Rick Chaffin said. “We told our kids before the game, at halftime and after the game that we are not going to be able to out-jump people or out-muscle people, we have to think and we have to play smarter.”
Simply put, the Timberwolves didn’t come close to that.
Of the nine players who saw the floor, most struggled against a stingy press defense and were frantic with the ball, leading to turnovers and other miscues that kept them out of rhythm.
Still, Lucas Hazlett (18) and Colton Caldwell (10) each finished in double-figure scoring, a small but significant bright spot for the Timberwolves.
“Hazlett played really hard, he and Ty Smith both. [Colton] Caldwell came off the bench, he’s a freshman, and got rebounds, boxed out and played defense like we asked him to do,” Chaffin said.
Both teams return to the court Tuesday evening as Capital travels to Parkersburg High School and Spring Valley visits to Riverside.
SV 9 10 9 13 — 41: Hazlett 18, Caldwell 10, Smith 6, Mosser 4, Larsen 2, Parsons 1
CAP 21 21 19 12 — 73: Poore 18, Hersh 17, Loveless 10, Stuck 6, Welch 6, N. Jones 6, Hines 4, Pendleton 2