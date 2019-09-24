20190924-hd-knox.jpg
Capital receiver Chance Knox, who turned 18 a day earlier, made a trip to Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday to inform the coaches at Virginia Military Institute that he was accepting their scholarship offer. Knox and the Cougars will face Cabell Midland on Friday night in Ona.

 File photo/HD Media

Chance Knox gave himself a belated birthday present Saturday.

Capital’s senior receiver, who turned 18 a day earlier, made a trip to Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday to inform the coaches at Virginia Military Institute that he was accepting their scholarship offer. The Southern Conference school became the first Division I program to offer Knox two weeks ago when he made his first visit.

“It was a special moment when I committed,’’ Knox said. “I already had it in my mind when I went down there today. After they offered, they wanted to know when I’d make my decision. I said I wanted to come back down and get the same feeling that I had the first time (I visited).

“It felt like the right place for me. Offensive wise, I love the coaches, all of them, and I love the schemes they run, and the opportunities for me academically. I just couldn’t pass it up. I’m ready to be a Keydet.’’

Knox led the Cougars (3-1) in receiving last year, catching 33 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns. He will lead Capital into Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Cabell Midland (4-0) in a battle of Class AAA heavyweights.

This season, some opponents have double-covered him, but he’s still grabbed 12 passes for 150 yards and two scores. He’s also served as Capital’s main punt returner the past two years, and returned a punt 85 yards for a TD in the opener against Johnson Central, Kentucky.

The VMI coaching staff indicated that they’d like to see the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Knox play slot receiver, as well as return kickoffs and punts.

Knox intends to major in the field of exercise science.

