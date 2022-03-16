If Reece Carden’s name was not known by basketball fans across the Mountain State before Wednesday, it certainly is now.
The 6-foot-2 junior from Scott capped off Wednesday’s opening session at the boys basketball state tournament with a bang as his floater with one second to play sent his No. 7 seed Skyhawks (17-9) past sectional rival and No. 2 seed Logan with a 65-63 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “It’s the first time we’ve been to the state tournament in nine years and we get paired up with a rival that beat us three times in the season. But these guys trusted in the game plan and trusted their development throughout the year. To go out there and get it done and see it pay off, it’s just special.”
Carden was the game’s leading scorer in the win as he poured in 26 points, 17 in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds and propelled his team to the semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Friday, when they will play No. 3 seed Fairmont Senior (22-3).
"On that lost shot I knew they were going to try and double-team me," Carder said. "I knew that if I drove left on the defender's hip I could spin between them and have a shot to win the game.”
The game was tight from start to finish as the largest lead for either team was six points after Scotty Browning’s jumper with 3:28 to play gave Logan a 61-55 lead.
Three quick points from Carden cut the Logan lead down to 61-58 but the Wildcats quickly pushed it back to five at 63-58 after a bucket from Jaxon Cogar with 1:50 to play.
Carden then drilled his third 3-pointer the next trip down the floor to cut the Wildcat lead down to two at 63-61 with 1:30 left.
Logan (23-3) did not take care of the ball down the stretch as Isaac Setser came up with a key steal for Scott and took it coast to coast to the other end to knot the game at 61 apiece with 1:09 to play.
During the final minute, Logan coach Zach Green called two timeouts as his team seemed to have plans on holding for the final shot, but the Skyhawks forced another Logan turnover with 35 seconds to go, which set up Carden’s heroics.
“You’ve got to tip your hat off to Scott,” Green said. “They hit shots tonight and we didn’t execute down the stretch. That was the big difference in the game. We had a little bit of breathing room late in the game and couldn’t get the ball inbounds. We just didn’t execute and that’s what cost us the game.”
The win was Scott's first over Logan in four tries this season as the Wildcats won 98-64 on Dec. 14, 75-52 on Jan. 14 and 66-49 on March 4 in the sectional championship.
“There was no pressure to us coming into today,” Carden said. “They had all the pressure on them, they were the 2 seed and supposed to win, but we just came out and hit shots and did what we had to do to win.”
Green, who led Logan to the state tournament as a senior in 2004 after transferring from Scott, was making his first appearance in Charleston in his six years as head coach. He said that the loss was difficult to take, especially considering the history between himself and the two schools.
“It’s difficult,” Green. “Especially a good basketball team that is well coached. This is my sixth year coaching and my first loss to Scott. It’s a tough one to have here, but we have had a tremendous season and I’m very proud of these young men.”
Logan had a balanced attack as four players scored in double-figures, led by Cogar’s 18 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Williamson filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Browning followed with 12 points and Aidan Slack scored 10.
Senior Jackson Tackett played his last game for Logan and finished with six points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 5:03 to go in the game.
Jayden Sharps was next on the scoresheet for Scott as he poured in 14 points off the bench, including four big treys, and Setser also reached double-figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Scott led 22-17 after the first quarter and had a 32-31 advantage at halftime. Logan outscored the Hawks 17-15 in the third to take a 48-47 lead into the fourth.