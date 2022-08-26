The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

At first glance, Chapmanville’s 4-6 record in 2021 may seem like a disappointment, but head coach James Barker is using momentum built at the end of that season to propel the team into 2022.

Chapmanville finished with wins in three of its final four contests, and three losses during a 1-5 start came by a total of 11 points.

HD Media writers Jarrid McCormick, Phil Perry and Grant Traylor contributed to this report.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you