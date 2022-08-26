At first glance, Chapmanville’s 4-6 record in 2021 may seem like a disappointment, but head coach James Barker is using momentum built at the end of that season to propel the team into 2022.
Chapmanville finished with wins in three of its final four contests, and three losses during a 1-5 start came by a total of 11 points.
“If we win three of those (six losses), we’re a playoff team and if we win four, we’re probably hosting (playoffs),” Barker said.
Chapmanville returns eight starters on defense and seven starters on offense, starting with quarterback Brody Dalton, who will play Division I baseball at West Virginia.
Dalton’s physical tools are nice, but Barker is more impressed with his mentality.
“He’s got a cannon for an arm, obviously, but mentally he sees the game the way I see it, which helps when a coach and player sees it the same way,” Barker said.
Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville’s leading rusher last season, also returns this season after rushing for 942 yards in 2021 following a two-year absence from the field.
Chapmanville returns three starters on the offensive line, tackles Brady Dalton and R.J. Jones and guard Dan Atwood. Those guys will also be in rotation on the defensive front, along with Caleb Farmer and Caleb Robinette.
The Tigers return all starting linebackers from last season, led by All-Cardinal Conference performer Eli Pridemore. Caleb Whitt is a four-year starter and Charles Stallard is a three-year starter.
Robert Cook takes over at strong safety while free safety will be Adam Mullins. Trey Butcher and Austin Adkins lead a group competing for the cornerback spots.
The Tigers open the season at home on Friday against Sissonville.
Logan
Logan narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2021, finishing 17th in the Class AA ratings with a 6-4 record.
However, head coach Gary Mullins returns a wealth of talent and experience while adding a talented quarterback in Westside transfer Jaxon Cogar.
It is a mix that has Mullins and Logan setting goals to be one of West Virginia’s top Class AA teams.
“It’s been a great summer so we look forward to trying to translate that over to real games,” Mullins said. “We’ve got great numbers and great attitude. Guys are working really hard and they seem hungry to get toward the goals we’ve set for each other.”
Cogar takes over for graduated quarterback Jordan Hayes, who led the Cardinal Conference in passing last season. The expectation is that Cogar could do the same, given the weapons he has around him.
Aiden Slack is a 6-foot-3 target who headlines a receiving group with length and experience. Garrett Williamson, Jake Ramey and Drew Barry are also staples while Julius Clancy provides a key deep threat.
For that long ball to develop, Cogar will need time in the pocket, and Mullins feels his offensive line is as strong as he’s had with guys like Cameron Allred and Caden Baisden leading the way.
Logan’s defense allowed just 19.7 points per game last season and Mullins returns eight guys there, which should translate to success.
“We’re expecting big things on that side of the ball,” Mullins said.
The defense is led by Bryce Davis, a first-team All-Cardinal Conference performer last season for the Wildcats, while Slack leads the secondary at safety.
Logan opened its 2022 season on Thursday against Man.
Mingo Central
After making the postseason in eight of the program’s first nine years, Mingo Central missed the playoffs for the second-straight season in 2021, finishing 3-7.
Second-year head coach Chase Moore and his team have made a return to the Class AA postseason a focal point heading into 2022.
“We’ve got a group of senior leaders that are really putting in that extra time this year,” Moore said. “There’s a vibe we have in the locker room. I thought we had something last year but we really have something special with our group this year.”
Caden Porter took over at quarterback in the middle of his freshman year last season, but former starter Chris Ross and Brennan Harrison have made the battle interesting in preseason.
Whoever wins the job will have experienced weapons at their disposal with J.R. Perry and Malaki Sheppard returning to lead a deep receiving corps.
Mingo Central’s biggest challenge will be replacing running back Norman Kennedy, who rushed for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Whoever takes over at running back will have an experienced interior of the offensive line blocking for them with all three starters returning. The tackles will be new with Braden Grace likely in one of those spots.
The defense will move to more of a three-man front in 2022, which gives room for a linebacker corps that returns four starters, led by Perry.
Sheppard leads the secondary at the safety spot and Nathan Hynd returns at cornerback.
Scott
Scott head coach Jeremy Dolin led the team to the playoffs in his first year at the helm — a stark contrast to three previous seasons before him when the team won a combined four games.
Now, Dolin’s ready to take the program to the next level.
“Our team has gained a tremendous amount of confidence,” Dolin added. “It was a tremendous experience for these young men and we will continue to build on that.”
Scott lost vast experience from last year’s team, but Dolin thinks his team will be faster and stronger in 2022 while boasting of 55 players.
Sophomores David Fennessy and Kyle Fox are competing for running back duties and each will see significant snaps this season.
“David is more shifty and a little faster and Kyle is a power back and runs like a wrecking ball,” Dolin said. “Both styles can complement each other and we love them both.”
Quarterback Matt Frye returns after completing 78 of 149 passes for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Receiver Jayden Sharps (25 receptions, 425 yards) will be his favorite target. Both guards return up front in Isiah Brown and Brayden Queen.
Carson Brinegar will also be a key figure on both sides of the football. Bringar was a defensive force for the Skyhawks, finishing with 37 tackles while picking off three passes as well.