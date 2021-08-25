CHAPMANVILLE — New renovations at Tiger Stadium aren’t the only things being built around Chapmanville coach James Barker.
Barker lost several seniors from his first season as Chapmanville head coach and now looks to 2021 as a youth movement.
“We like the pieces to the puzzle but it’s our job right now to see where these pieces fit,” Barker said. “We don’t want to say the sky is the limit and be cliché, but we think these pieces can get us to the playoffs.”
The Tigers return junior starting quarterback Brody Dalton, who threw for 740 yards with three touchdowns last year. Running back Caleb Whitt joins Dalton in the backfield after rushing for 254 yards last season.
Up front, four-year starter Evan Plumley is one of three senior starters up front, along with J.T. Craddock and Benji Crouse.
Plumley also is back as a leader on the defensive line after amassing 33 tackles in 2020.
Whitt is joined by senior Ryan Chapman at linebacker while Keith Kennedy returns to the secondary.
HERBERT HOOVER
Joey Fields led Herbert Hoover to the Class AA quarterfinals last season, but now the secret is out that the Huskies can play.
In 2021, Herbert Hoover returns eight starters on offense, six on defense, plus adds several impact players who came into the program. However, they won’t be sneaking up on anyone.
Fields returns a pair of all-state defensive players in senior cornerback Devin Hatfield, who is also a receiver, and junior Andrew Rollyson, who was the team’s leading tackler last season.
Offensively, Hatfield will help the maturation process of his younger brother, Dane, who takes over at quarterback as a freshman.
Fields is high on Dane Hatfield, and there are plenty of weapons in addition to his brother. Those weapons include Jacob Burns, Nathan Harper and Rollyson.
LOGAN
Gary Mullins returns as head coach after 13 seasons as the leader from 2004-16.
Mullins was responsible for the Wildcats’ last winning season in 2013 and looks to get Logan back on track once again.
Senior quarterback Jordan Hayes returns after a successful season in 2020 and also has target Aiden Slack back at his disposal.
The backfield fetures returnees Kolton Goldie and Carson Kirk, who will each play prominent defensive roles as well.
Goldie joins Brice Davis at linebacker to bolster the defense while Kirk joins Slack in the secondary.
Linemen Caden Baisden, Tristan Burgess and Noah McNeely are each crucial to Logan’s success as well.
NITRO
James McKinney takes over the helm at Nitro, looking to turn around a team that went 0-7 in the 2020 season.
McKinney will have some pieces at his disposal, especially on offense where eight starters return.
The biggest weapon is quarterback Trevor Lowe, a 6-3, 225-pound player who has started for four years and is a dual threat. Lowe rushed for 526 yards and six scores while throwing for 807 yards and four touchdowns in six games.
Seniors Kolton Painter, Bryce Myers and Braxton Smith will be among playmakers for McKinney’s offense while defensive standout Charles Robbins also will see time on offense this year to provide Lowe with another target.
Caleb Allawat, Scott Worstell and Ike Elkins will all see time on both sides of the football in the trenches.
Ethan Lacy and Lowe will serve as linebackers while Smith, Painter and Myers will also man the secondary.
POCA
Seth Ramsey’s squad will look much different skill-wise in 2021 with former Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne now at Marshall.
Payne accounted for 84 percent of the rushing yardage in the past two seasons, which will force adjustments for the Dots.
There will still be a Payne getting carries — Marshall commit Toby Payne, who shifts from receiver to the backfield — and there is a strong offensive line in front of new quarterback Jordan Wolfe.
Seniors T.D. May and Gabe Keech are the guards who combine with junior center Jacob Pringle to form the interior of the line. Tackles will be A.J. Dunbar and Chazz Grady.
Payne will still see time at receiver as well when Andrew Young moves into the backfield while Kambel Meeks, Christian LeRose and Brandon Moore are expected to also be passing targets.
Payne will lead the linebacking corps defensively while many of the veteran offensive linemen will also form a strong defensive front.
SCOTT
First-year coach Jeremy Dolin inherits a team that won just four games in the last three seasons.
Dolin plans to utilize both the Wing-T and the spread offenses in his first season to keep the defense off-balance.
Matt Frye will engineer the offense after starting as a freshman last season.
Frye is joined by Cooper Martin in the backfield, who brings back experience and production after rushing for 800 yards a year ago.
Landon Stone could also see time in the backfield while Cavin White and Jayden Sharps are expected to be targets for Frye.
Scott also returns its entire offensive line for 2021, which Dolin hopes leads to more consistency on the offensive end.
SISSONVILLE
The Indians are looking for redemption after a 2020 season that ended with disappointment.
Sissonville started the season 5-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but fell to Elkins, 42-27, in the first round of the Class AA postseason.
Following the season, head coach Marc Wilson left and so did several key pieces, making for a tough task for new head coach Chad Lovejoy.
Only six returning starters are in the mix from 2020’s success, and many positions are up for grabs as Lovejoy looks for the right mix.
Senior left guard Seth Patton is the top talent on the team and will see time at nose tackle as well. The right tackle spot features a four-year starter in Jacob Carter, who will also play middle linebacker.
In terms of skill, all eyes go to Sissonville’s Braeden Murray, who accounts for seven of the eight touchdowns returning from last year’s team.
“We’re a completely different team,” Lovejoy said. “I’m hoping we’ll sneak up on some teams. I think we’re better than people are expecting us to be.”
WINFIELD
Head coach Craig Snyder’s team went 0-6 last season against a makeshift schedule that featured the likes of Fairmont Senior, Huntington, Hurricane and Poca due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Snyder hopes those tough battles lead to future success this season as he sets his sights on 2021.
The Generals have eight starters back on offense and seven on defense, but have to atone for the loss of two-way standout John Covert, who is now at VMI.
A quarterback battle has ensued with returning starter Brycen Brown, Cody Griffith and Hayden Hinkle, which should play out in the early weeks.
The running back spot is more solidified with former offensive lineman Caden Beam moving into the backfield to replace Covert.
Beam’s move was made possible because of depth along the offensive front where Snyder feels he has six players who have started games, including Gabe Akers and Brock Basham, who each are returning after knee injuries last season.
Toby and Tanner Laughery are expected to get work on both sides at receiver and in the secondary.
Beam will shift between linebacker and defensive line as Winfield transition to an odd-man defensive front.