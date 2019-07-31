SOUTH POINT, Ohio - Whether boxers are tougher than football players is debatable, but football standout Gage Townson has determined that boxing is easier on the knees.
The former South Point High School all-Ohio quarterback has turned professional as a boxer after suffering three separate knee ligament tears as a football player. He is scheduled to make his pro debut against an opponent to be determined Sept. 21 in a super middleweight bout at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
"I'm excited to turn pro," Townson said. "My dad (Rob) has been involved in boxing for many years and he never pushed me to box, but after football was over I had to do something, and I felt like I still have some athletic ability in the tank."
Townson, 23, started boxing when he was 11, winning about 25 unsanctioned fights and seven sanctioned bouts. He is undefeated as an amateur and was a West Virginia Junior Olympic champion.
By the time he reached high school, Townson found his quick right arm was more suited for throwing footballs than punches. He started as a freshman and quickly became one of the Tri-State's better quarterbacks.
As a junior, Townson threw for 2,252 yards and 22 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also rushed for 391 yards and seven more scores, attracting attention from several colleges.
Townson visited Mid-American Conference schools Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio and Toledo, as well as Big Ten Conference members Indiana and Ohio State.
In the Ohio Valley Conference previews his senior year, however, Townson was hurt. Late in the scrimmage he scrambled for yardage and a Rock Hill defender delivered a clean hit near the sideline, tearing the Pointers quarterback's anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments.
His senior season was done. College recruiters fell away, although Townson received walk-on offers from Marshall, Purdue and a few others.
Rather than walk on, Townson opted to sign with Golden West Junior College, a powerful two-year program in Huntington Beach, California. Golden West had produced scores of major college players.
"They said I fit in perfect with their offense," Townson said.
That Townson worked back from his injury didn't surprise his coach, Rick Marcello.
"Gage is committed," Marcello said at the time. "He started as a freshman when he probably shouldn't have. He's confident but always willing to learn, which makes him a dream for a coach. He has the foundation to be a very good quarterback. He's such a good athlete."
While training the summer before going to California, Townson tore his knee ligaments again. Golden West opted not to take an injured quarterback, leaving Townson uncertain about his future.
Big colleges weren't clamoring for a player who had undergone two knee surgeries, but football remained a possibility. Small schools saw the opportunity to sign a NCAA Division I passer and Townson received offers. He narrowed the field to the University of Pikeville and Kentucky Christian University. Townson chose KCU.
"It was closer to home, I liked their offense and I had a better chance of playing right away," Townson said of picking the Knights.
Townson, though, once again tore knee ligaments. Football no longer was an option.
"I'm very religious," Townson said. "I knew that God was telling me there were other things I needed to do."
Those other things included his nephews, for whom Townson helped care while his sister recovered from an ailment. With the help of former South Point standout football and basketball player Ryan Salmons, Townson found a job with an insurance company.
Townson said he enjoys his job, but the itch to compete athletically didn't subside, thus his return to boxing. His dad had trained fighters and worked corners for boxers, as well as competitors in the Tri-State Original Toughman competition locally for many years. Townson told him he wanted to get back in the ring for another swing at sports glory.
Townson, 6-foot-3, said he will fight anyone in the 168- to 200-pound range, but prefers light heavyweight at 175 pounds. When he enters the ring, Townson said he will wear trunks colored pearl and black, the pearl to raise awareness of lung cancer, which his grandmother Linda Cardwell is battling.
"I had a good record as an amateur and I figured, 'Why not now?'" Townson said.