SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Emilee Carey scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in 1st half to spark the South Point Pointers to a 54-30 victory over visiting Greenup County on Wednesday at the Pointers’ gym.
LaDiamond Crawley was 3-of-4 from 3-point rage to score 13 for South Point (9-6) and will host Gallia Academy in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday.
The Musketeers (4-13) had 10 points from Lexie Carroll in defeat.
GREENUP COUNTY 7 8 1 14 — 30: Carroll 10, Maynard 8, Bush 4, Hall 4, Hannah 2, Burney 2
SOUTH POINT 10 13 18 13 — 54: Carey 18, Crawley 13, Whitt 9, Roach 6, Khounlavong 4, Staley 2, Mitchell 2.
Tuesday
Boys
NEW BOSTON 69, SYMMES VALLEY 55: Kyle Sexton’s 21-point, 11-rebound performance lifted the Ohio Division IV No. 1 Tigers, to a win over the visiting Vikings on Tuesday.
Tanner Voiers scored 19 for New Boston (12-1 overall, 7-0 Southern Ohio Conference). Jack Leith led Symmes Valley (9-4, 5-2) with 18 points. Logan Walsh scored 12 and Luke Leith 10.
GALLIA ACADEMY 58, ROCK HILL 30: The Blue Devils outscored the Redmen 22-6 in the third quarter to break open a close game in Pedro, Ohio.
Gallia Academy(4-7 overall, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference) was led by Logan Blouir with 14 points. Isaac Clary chipped in 11. Logan Hankins scores 10 for Rock Hill.
PORTSMOUTH 72, COAL GROVE 61: Trojans coach Eugene Collins won his 169th game to move into second place all-time in the program’s history.
Matthew Fraulini led the Trojans (5-7 overall, 2-4 OVC) with 21 points. Amare Johnson scored 16 and Drew Roe 13 as Collins passed Dick Hopkins. Evan Gannon scored 25 and Trevor Carey 14 for the Hornets (3-8, 2-5).
SCOTT 64, WINFIELD 57: Jon Hamilton poured in 30 points with Landon Stone pitching in 14 as the visiting Skyhawks (8-5) registered a Cardinal Conference win.
Ethan Kincaid led three double-figure scorers for Winfield (2-5) with 15 points. Christian Frye scored 11 and Donovan Craft 10.
FEDERAL HOCKING 65, SOUTH GALLIA 42: The Lancers (10-2 overall, 7-1 Tri-Valley Conference) took advantage of 28 Rebels turnovers to win in Mercerville, Ohio.
Hunter Smith scored 18 and Elijah Lucas 12 for Federal Hocking. Jaxxin Mabe led South Gallia (7-6, 4-4) with 11 points.
WHEELERSBURG 73, SOUTH WEBSTER 46: The Pirates (9-2 overall, 7-1 SOC) broke a two-game losing streak with a home triumph over the Jeeps.
J.J. Truitt led Wheelersburg with 19 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 14 and Matthew Miller 11. Brayden Bockway led South Webster with 12 points. Jaren Lower scored 11 and Trae Zimmerman chipped in 10.
GREEN 54, CLAY 51: Gage Sampson scored 19 points, Levi Singleton 17 and Ethan Huffman 13 as the Bobcats (7-7 overall, 3-5 SOC) topped the Panthers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay (5-9, 4-4) with 20 points. Gage Moore added 14.
POINT PLEASANT 53, CALVARY BAPTIST 48: Hunter Bush scored 24 points and Eric Chapman 11 to lead the visiting Big Blacks (3-6) to victory. For the Patriots, Ben Scarbro had 21 points and Luke Pauley 12.
RUSSELL 67, LEWIS COUNTY 57: Charlie Jachimczuk scored 19 points, Brady Bell 17 and Tristan Miller 16 for the Red Devils (6-8) in a victory over the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Sam O’Keefe scored 21 points, Wyatt Yates 16 and Trey Gerike 11 for Lewis County (5-11).
FORT FRYE 67, MEIGS 54: Weston Baer became the Marauders’ all-time leading scorer, but the Cadets (10-1) pulled away to win in Beverly, Ohio.
Baer scored his 1,259th point midway through the first quarter to surpass Trevor Harrison in the record books. Baer finished with 20 points. Coulter Cleland scored 17 and Wyatt Hoover 10 as Meigs fell to 5-8.
Zane Wallace led Fort Frye with 22 points. Kelton Fogle scored 20 and Brady Schilling 11.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 83, LAWRENCE COUNTY 76: Cory VanHoose scored 24 points to help the Eagles (9-6) beat the Bulldogs in Paintsville, Kentucky.
John King and Isaiah May each scored 17 and Grant Rice 10 for Johnson Central (9-6). Trenton Adkins led Lawrence County (10-7) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Cody Maynard scored 22 points, Tyler Maynard 15 and Baden Gillispie 10.
BUFFALO 59, VAN 51: Alec Hanshaw had 16 points and Noah Thompson 10 as The Bison (4-3) held off the host Bulldogs.
Austin Javins and David Stewart each netted 19 points for Van. Jacob Jarrell tossed in 10.
MILLER 62, WAHAMA 43: Colby Bartley scored 17 points, Kylan McClain 14 and Blayton Cox 13 to lead the Falcons (2-10 overall, 1-7 TVC) past the White Falcons (0-10, 0-8) in Hemlock, Ohio.
Brennan Grate scores 10 for Wahama.