JACKSON, Ohio — Emilee Carey is accustomed to making pressure putts, so a pair of free throws with a basketball game at stake was no problem.
Carey scored 13 points and hit two crucial foul shots with 32 seconds to play to help No. 11 seed South Point (14-8) upset sixth-seeded Nelsonville-York 34-30 Saturday in an Ohio Division III girls high school sectional championship game at Jackson High School.
“A putt, honestly, is harder,” said Carey, an All-Ohio Valley Conference golfer and basketball player. “I’m better at making free throws. I was determined to make them.”
Carey’s foul shots boosted the Pointers lead to 32-27. Emilee Whitt, who also scored 13 points, made two free throws with 12 seconds left to make it 34-27.
Jossyn Heller hit a 3-pointer for the Buckeyes (17-5) with 2 seconds remaining to set the score and send South Point into Saturday’s 1:45 p.m. district semifinal vs. Ironton at the Waverly Downtown Arena. The Fighting Tigers beat New Lexington 63-51 Saturday at Lucasville Valley.
South Point never trailed and led Nelsonville-York by as many as 12 points twice. The Pointers were up 30-18 with 6:15 left. The Buckeyes then went on a 9-0 run to climb back in the contest.
“In the first one and a half quarters we shot the ball well and in the third quarter we shot well,” Pointers coach David Adams said. “Defensively, we just battled.”
South Point had to battle. Injuries left the Pointers with just eight players, two of them — Sarah Mitchell and Kimrie Stanley — freshmen. Mitchell scored six points and snagged three rebounds. Stanley scored two points and pulled down seven rebounds.
“Our freshmen stepped up big time,” Whitt said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Mackenzie Hurd led the Buckeyes with 11 points and nine rebounds. Haley Hurd scored six points and snatched 11 rebounds.
SOUTH POINT 14 6 5 9 — 34: Whitt 12, Mitchell 6, Carey 13, Stanley 2.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 8 7 3 12 — 30: Cantrell 1, Heller 8, Sinnott 4, M. Hurd 11, H. Hurd 6.
ALEXANDER 58, COAL GROVE 45: The ninth-seeded Spartans (13-8) never trailed in a sectional tournament title game victory over the No. 8 seed Hornets (15-7) at Jackson.
Alexander, which plays Eastern-Brown at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the district semifinals at the Waverly Downtown Arena, built an early 10-point lead. Coal Grove, however, stormed back within 25-24 by halftime and having scored the last nine points of the second quarter, appeared to have momentum.
The Spartans, though, used a 14-4 run to begin the third quarter and the Hornets never recovered.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 17 points and eight rebounds. She made all nine of her free throw attempts. Kara Meeks scored 15 points and snared eight rebounds. Erin Scurlock scored 10 points.
Addi Dillow, a junior guard, paced Coal Grove with 20 points and scored the 1,000th of her career in the first half.
ALEXANDER 18 7 18 15 — 58: Mace 6, Richardson 1, Meadows 9, Scurlock 10, Meeks 15, Grinstead 17.
COAL GROVE 10 14 6 15 — 45: Dillow 20, Murphy 9, Dillon 3, Hicks 7, Harmon 4, Griffith 2.
SOUTHEASTERN 54, FAIRLAND 37: The Panthers’ Macie Graves scored 18 points and the Dragons buried themselves with poor shooting in a sectional championship game loss.
Fairland dug a hole early, making just 2 of 12 shots in the first quarter and 4 of 29 in the first half. Graves, meanwhile, scored 13 points to stake Southeastern to a 28-15 halftime lead.
The fourth-seeded Panthers outrebounded the 13th-seeded Dragons 29-15 in a physical game during which three Fairland fans — two female — were ejected at various points of the third quarter.
The Dragons (12-10) made just 13 of 52 shots and went 2 for 26 from 3-point range. Emma Marshall led Fairland with 13 points, 10 in the second half.
Skylar Hice scored 15 points, 13 from the free throw line, for Southeastern (20-3) which never trailed. Cidney Huff scored 12.
FAIRLAND 6 9 12 10 — 37: Marshall 13, Lyons 6, Roland 4, Hinkle 8, Stone 6, Howard 2.
SOUTHEASTERN 13 15 16 10 — 54: Mitten 3, Huff 12, Bailes 2, Skeens 4, Graves 18, Hice 15.