CHARLESTON - Tony Caridi has worked with every West Virginia University football coach since Don Nehlen. He's had seats in both the broadcasting booth and the front row, from his play-by-play work for the Mountaineers, to postgame interviews to coaches shows. Caridi has watched coaches both enter and depart Morgantown.
And this year, he gets to see yet another introduction.
Caridi said Thursday evening that if there's one thing that's stuck out about the new WVU football coach, it's his sincerity.
"Not to say that the others didn't have it," Caridi said. "But he has a genuineness that, I think, instantly gets people and brings them in. Perhaps even those who have had questions or doubts as to, 'Who is this guy?'
"I think once they spend a little time with him, they see that he's, to use the popular clich, real," he added. "And I think that realness is what makes people quickly fall in line and say, 'I like this guy.'"
Brown's arrival was just one of the topics Caridi discussed Thursday night at his "Inside the Huddle" event at the Charleston Marriott Town Center. Attendees dined on tailgate-style food while Caridi talked about a number of subjects, most notably how he thinks the WVU football season will shake out.
Few around Morgantown have the experience Caridi enjoys within the West Virginia program. He handled feature reporting and television play-by-play for the Mountaineers from 1987 to 1997, when he took over in the radio play-by-play booth for the legendary Jack Fleming.
Over that time, he has worked with five WVU football coaches - Don Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, the late Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and now Brown.
This season will be Brown's maiden voyage in old gold and blue after a very successful stint at Troy University, where he rattled off three straight seasons with both double-digit wins and bowl victories.
"There's a great advantage to someone who has already been a head coach," Caridi said. "It's not new to him. In Neal's case, it's just kind of elevated a little faster - the demand-wise, media-wise - than it was at Troy. He's been through it and he's very self-aware."
What impresses Caridi about Brown is that self-awareness, that he understands what he needs to know and needs to learn. That's why Brown has sought advice from former coaches like Nehlen to see how the foundations of the Mountaineer program have been built.
He also knows the power of newer media and the opportunity to build the WVU brand and reinforce the program's foundation for the future.
Speaking of foundation, Caridi sees Brown building that at WVU this year. How far past the foundation the Mountaineers get in Brown's first year remains to be seen. West Virginia is replacing a lot of talent, especially on offense with the departures of quarterback Will Grier and receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings to the NFL.
But at some point down the line, Caridi said the house will get built and it will be a stunner.
"It's going to be a fun year," Caridi said. "Everyone's excited to build the house. You've bought the lot and now you get to dig the hole and get the foundation started. He's laying the foundation for what it is he wants to do. Do we just get the blocks done, so the walls and the basement are good? Do we get the blocks done and do we get to the framing and get the drywall up? Or do we even get to some of the finishing work?
"I've got absolutely zero question in my mind that the house is going to be beautiful," he added. "It's just a matter of how long it'll take to build it."