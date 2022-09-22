HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland outdueled Hurricane and Parkersburg in high school golf Wednesday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
The Knights’ Matthew Carney was the medalist, shooting 2-under-par 34 as Cabell Midland totaled 145. Jack Michael and Taylor Sargent backed Carney, each with a 36. Alex White chipped in a 39.
The Redskins were second with a 168. Savannah Hawkins and Carson O’Dell each carded a 37. Hayden Leavitt shot 41 to pace the Big Reds to a 172.
COAL GROVE WINS QUAD: Luke Jenkins shot a tournament-low 34 to help the Hornets defeat Ironton St. Joe, Rock Hill and Wayne in a match at the Ironton Country Club.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, ROCK HILL 2: Zachary Johnson scored a hat trick as the Flyers topped the Redmen. Brady Medinger also scored for Ironton St. Joe. Evan Balestra made 24 saves.
ASHLAND 2, FLEMING COUNTY 2: Drew Clark and Luke Stahler scored for the Tomcats (10-3-1) in a tie with the Panthers (6-6-2) in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Cannon Kielman and Mark Blackstone found the back of the net for Fleming County.
RUSSELL 6, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Alan Benitez Ramires scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Red Devils (11-4) over the Musketeers (3-8-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Jeison Benitez Ramires, Joe Kaczmarcyk, Nathan Totten, Blake Hern and Ben Totten added one goal apiece. Ryan Truett made eight saves and Marcus Bellomy one. Travis Reed scored two goals and Trey Clinger assisted on both for Greenup County.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 3, RUSSELL 1: Kenleigh Woods scored the first two goals of the game to lift the Kittens past the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Milei Baker also scored for Ashland. Eva Blanke scored in the 77th minute for Russell.
BOYD COUNTY 3, EAST CARTER 0: Audrey Clark, Faith Burnside and Laci Boyd scored as the Lions (8-4-2) beat the Raiders (10-5-1) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, HOLY FAMILY 0: Grace Clark made 21 assists and 10 aces to lead the Volleycats (14-4) to a 25-5, 25-6, 25-18 triumph over the host Irish (1-11).
FAIRVIEW 3, IRONTON 1: Kameron Fry made 22 digs and 10 kills to help the Eagles defeat the homestanding Fighting Tigers 25-10, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15. Graycin Price had 15 kills and 10 digs, Kiera Loving handed out 34 assists, and Shelby Marcum made 12 digs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.