HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland outdueled Hurricane and Parkersburg in high school golf Wednesday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

The Knights’ Matthew Carney was the medalist, shooting 2-under-par 34 as Cabell Midland totaled 145. Jack Michael and Taylor Sargent backed Carney, each with a 36. Alex White chipped in a 39.

