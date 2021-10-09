COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Tayden Carpenter completed 11 of 15 passes for 230 yards in the first half as Ironton blew past Coal Grove 48-0 Friday in high school football at Patterson Field.
The Fighting Tigers (7-1 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) scored on their initial drive, then made it 14-0 when Carpenter threw 29 yards to Aiden Young. Nate Cochran blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for another score before Carpenter threw to Landon Wilson for a 34-0 halftime lead. Carpenter ran for a TD to set the score.
Chase Hall carried 26 times for 108 yards for the Hornets (4-3, 3-2).
GALLIA ACADEMY 12, ROCK HILL 6: Hunter Shamblin scored on a 20-yard run with 1:04 to play to lift the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-1 OVC) to a triumph over the Redmen (2-4, 1-4) in Pedro, Ohio. Gallia Academy took a 6-0 lead on Brody Fellure's 9-yard pass to Briar Williams at 7:26 of the third quarter. Rock Hill scored on a 2-yard plunge by Trent Williams with 2 seconds remaining.
Shamblin ran 16 times for 92 yards. Fellure completed 10 of 13 passes for 125 yards.
ASHLAND 31, EAST CARTER 20: Bailey Thacker completed 9 of 11 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tomcats (5-3) by the Raiders (3-2) in Grayson, Kentucky. Ricky Padron caught six passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble to set up a score. Vinincio Palladino carried 14 times for 92 yards for Ashland. Kanyon Kozee completed 9 of 17 passes for 138 yards for East Carter.
COVINGTON HOLMES 24, BOYD COUNTY 13: Tayquann Calloway carried 15 times for 196 yards and one touchdown, and Miguel Garcia 16 times for 112 yards and two scores, as the Bulldogs (4-2) beat the visiting Lions (3-5).
Boyd County led 7-6 after Jacob Barrett's 1-yard run and Cole Sexton's extra point at 11:11 of the second quarter. Emauryon Arnold's 2-yard TD run at 1:42 of the third quarter put Holmes ahead to stay.
RACELAND 62, BETSY LAYNE 20: Sophomore Logan Lundy threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for two scores, as the host Rams (6-1) clobbered the Bobcats. Lundy threw TD passes for 26, 31, 54, 31 and 28 yards. Landyn Newman caught three touchdown passes and finished with 124 receiving yards. Chase Mims passed for 151 yards for Betsy Layne (5-1).
EASTERN-MEIGS 46, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Eight different players scored for the Eagles (2-4) in a blowout of the Rebels (0-6) in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryce Newland ran for 115 yards on 21 carries. Brady Yonker completed 7 of 14 passes for 123 yards.
PAINTSVILLE 46, FAIRVIEW 0: Harris Phelps ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries as the Tigers (3-4) walloped the Eagles (0-4) in Westwood, Kentucky.
WAHAMA 26, RAVENSWOOD 7: Sawyer VanMatre rand for 85 yards and a touchdown as the White Falcons (3-3) defeated the Red Devils (0-7) in Mason, West Virginia. Ravenswood led 7-2 early, but Kase Stewart rand 3 yards for a touchdown to give Wahama a lead it never relinquished. Conner Lambert added a 65-yard TD sprint and Aaron Henry set the score with a 10-yard run.
WHEELERSBURG 21, WAVERLY 14: Eli Jones threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Eric Lattimore, then ran for a 2-point conversion, to give the Pirates (6-3 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference a victory over the Tigers (6-1, 2-1) at Ed Miller Stadium.
Wheelersburg ran for 268 yards on 48 attempts. The Pirates led 13-0 as Braxton Sammons sandwiched fields goals of 38 and 40 yards around a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown by Lattimore. Jase Hurd responded with a pair of scoring runs for Waverly.
LOGAN (Ohio) 17, MEIGS 10: Brayden Sturgill scored from the 1-yard line with 29 second left to lift the host Chieftains over the Marauders. Meigs led 10-0 after a Matt Barr 27-yard field goal and Coulter Cleland's 13-yard touchdown pass to Morgan Roberts. Logan countered with a Carson Hudson 37-yard field goal and two 1-yard TD plunges by Sturgill. Cleland completed 11 of 23 passes for 137 yards.