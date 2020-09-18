PEDRO, Ohio — Just before kickoff, AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top” blared from Rock Hill’s football stadium speakers.
Defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Ironton proved that to be true, defeating the Redmen 41-0 Friday night in high school football.
The Fighting Tigers (4-0 overall and OVC) weren’t smooth, fumbling four times, losing two, and committing nine penalties for 75 yards. Ironton’s defense also at times gave up chunks of yardage to Redmen runners, particularly Owen Hankins.
The Tigers, ranked third in Ohio Division V, were plenty good enough, however, and never were seriously challenged in improving their all-time record to 9-0 against Rock Hill (1-3, 1-3). Despite its miscues, Ironton outgained Rock Hill 469-93. Carpenter was a huge reason for that, completing 10 of 15 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Reid Carrico ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown.
The Redmen stopped Ironton on the game’s first drive when Landen Wilson caught a pass, but fumbled and Levi Jiles recovered at the Rock Hill 21. That was the highlight of the evening for the home team.
The Tigers capitalized on their second possession, despite two penalties, driving 58 yards in five plays before Carpenter hit Kyle Howell with a 33-yard touchdown pass on a post pattern. Jimmy Mahmeister kicked the extra point to give Ironton a 7-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Carpenter went to the air again on fourth-and-4 from the Redmen’s 8 at 10:20 of the second quarter, hitting Aaron Masters at the 5, where the sophomore receiver made a defender miss and scooted into the end zone to make it 14-0.
Rock Hill responded with an eight-play drive to the Tigers’ 26, but gave up the ball on downs. Ironton needed just five plays to make it 21-0 as Jaquez Keyes, nephew of former Marshall University star Curtis Keyes, scored from the 19.
Carpenter and Masters hooked up again with 1:57 left until halftime, this time on a 66-yard touchdown pass. The extra point hold was bobbled and the Tigers led 27-0.
Carpenter, a sophomore first-year starter, threw his fourth touchdown of the night at 7:41 of the third quarter, hitting Trent Hacker with a 19-yard strike as Ironton boosted its lead to 34-0 and put into play the running clock. The TD capped a seven-play, 74-yard drive.
Rock Hill’s best scoring opportunity came with 3:30 left in the third quarter when the Tigers muffed a punt and the Redmen recovered at the Ironton 14. The Tigers, though, stopped Rock Hill on downs at the 5.
The Redmen received another chance on the next drive as Brayden Friend recovered a Carrico fumble — Ironton’s third — at the Tigers’ 24. An offsides penalty moved the ball to the 19, but Ironton’s defense held Rock Hill short on fourth-and-1 to take over at the 15.
Six plays later, Carrico scored on a 33-yard run to make it 41-0. The TD was set up by Carpenter’s 51-yard pass to Erickson Barnes, who made a spectacular catch at the Redmen 34 after the ball bounced off his facemask and high into the air.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, Ironton at Chesapeake, Rock Hill at South Point.
IRONTON 7 20 7 7 — 41
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 0 — 0
I — Howell 33 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Masters 8 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — J. Keyes 19 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Masters 66 pass from Carpenter (run failed)
I — Hacker 19 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 33 run (Mahlmeister kick)