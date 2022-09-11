Johnson Central could have used such a revered warning system as Tayden Carpenter converted two key third-down plays — one with his legs, the other with his arm — as Ironton (4-0) held off the Golden Eagles 32-21 in high school football Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The senior quarterback scrambled 25 yards for a first down on third-and-9 from the Fighting Tigers’ 37-yard line with 10:24 to play, then completed a 19-yard pass to Amari Felder on third-and-8 from the Johnson Central 25 five plays later to set up his own 3-yard touchdown run around the right end to set the score with 6:21 remaining.
Carpenter completed 12 of 17 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He ran eight times for 37 yards and two scores to be named player of the game in the third contest of the inaugural Ironton Gridiron Classic. In earlier games, Cincinnati Moeller defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel of Olney, Maryland, 38-31, and DeMatha Catholic of Hyattsville, Maryland, beat Cleveland Benedictine 38-0.
The event drew an estimated attendance of 10,000.
“It was a blessing,” Carpenter said. “The way our coaches work, they do everything for us. I’m just glad we got to do it. Johnson Central is a great team. They were amazing.”
Ironton never trailed, but Johnson Central (2-2) never went away. Chase Price’s 1-yard run tied the game at 7-7 at 3:25 of the second quarter. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior scored from the 4 with 10:59 to play to pull the Golden Eagles within 26-21.
Price carried 16 times for 155 yards as Johnson Central gained 319 of its 336 yards on 58 running plays.
“You play a team like that, you have to be able to answer and you have to be able to answer right away,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “You have two options. You eight have to keep the ball away from them because they’re wearing and grinding on you a little bit or you have to be able to score in rapid succession. We were in between those, but they battled, they fought and they won.”
Pendleton said he was proud of Carpenter.
“He played well,” Pendleton said. “He did everything we asked of him. We have to sharpen up here and there, but he’s ultimately a great leader and a great player.”JOHNSON CENTRAL 0 7 7 7 — 21
IRONTON 7 6 13 6 — 32
Team statistics
JC I
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 58-319 31-111
Passes 1-3-0 12-17-0
Passing yards 17 239
Total yards 336 350
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-27 5-25
Punts 2-28.5 1-41.0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Johnson Central: Price 16-155, McCorts 19-88, Davis 1-(minus-4), Lawson 15-51, Grimm 2-2, Music 5-27; Ironton: Carpenter 8-37, Felder 9-37, Keyes 10-37, Wilson 2-2, team 2-(minus-2).
