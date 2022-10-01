The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEDRO, Ohio — Amari Felder returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown to spark Ironton (7-0 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 42-7 victory over Rock Hill (3-4, 1-3) Friday in high school football.

Tayden Carpenter threw touchdown passes of 31 yards to Landen Wilson and 17 yards to Braden Schreck before Felder ran 36 yards for another TD as Ironton led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.

