PEDRO, Ohio — Amari Felder returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown to spark Ironton (7-0 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 42-7 victory over Rock Hill (3-4, 1-3) Friday in high school football.
Tayden Carpenter threw touchdown passes of 31 yards to Landen Wilson and 17 yards to Braden Schreck before Felder ran 36 yards for another TD as Ironton led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Carpenter threw two more TD passes, 23 yards to Schreck and 13 yards to Aiden Young, in the second quarter. Jaquez Keyes scored from 10 in the third quarter. Evan Williams kicked six extra points.
Rock Hill broke up the shutout when Grant Bevins ran 6 yards for a touchdown and Hazley Matthews kicked the extra point with 6:28 to play.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 13, BOYD COUNTY 10: Dylan Ferguson ran for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (5-1) rallied past the Lions (4-3) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Boyd County took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Holbrook to Josh Thornton. Ferguson followed with a 3-yard TD run to tie it. Cole Thompson gave the Lions the lead again with a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. Ferguson scored the game winner on a 1-yard plunge with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
FORT FRYE 44, POINT PLEASANT 0: The Cadets returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and rolled to a victory over the host Big Blacks. Point Pleasant's special teams contributed to the Big Blacks' demise. Fort Frye blocked a field goal and scored a safety when Point Pleasant snapped a punt out of the end zone.
WATERFORD 47, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Wade Houck passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats (4-3) beat the Rebels (4-3) in Mercerville, Ohio. Dylan Taylor ran for 108 yards and two TDs.
MEIGS 48, ATHENS 32: Conlee Burnem rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts to help the Marauders defeat the Bulldogs in Pomeroy, Ohio. Griffin Cleland added 115 yards and three scores on 20 carries as Meigs broke a 13-game losing streak to Athens. Burnem also caught three passes for 50 yards.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 6, MARTIN COUNTY 0: Milei Baker scored a hat trick and Kenleigh Woods added two goals to help the Kittens (13-2-2) defeat the visiting Cardinals (9-7). Abby Baldwin chipped in a goal. Amelia Lucas issued two assists and Macie Bevins one. Gracie Madden made five saves.
Boys soccer
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, PIKEVILLE 0: Blake Maynard scored six goals and assisted on one as the Bulldogs (8-4-2) clobbered the Blackcats (3-10) in Louisa, Kentucky. Sergio Caballero Garcia scored three goals and handed out four assists. Sam LeFever scored one goal and issued one assist. Landon Fairchild made two saves.
