Reece Enochs and Lindsay Carr bowed out of their high school soccer careers with plenty of accolades.
Enochs piled up a school-record 155 career goals at Oak Glen, and matched her own school mark of 48 goals in her final season. She led the Golden Bears to a fourth straight Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A girls championship.
Carr, meanwhile, helped Charleston Catholic repeat its run to the state Class AA-A title by again leading the team in goals and assists.
For their efforts, those two seniors serve as co-captains of the Class AA-A All-State team as selected by a panel representing the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Carr, chosen as a midfielder, was one of three Irish players on the first team, joining forward Bella Cinco (10 goals, four assists in 11 games) and defender Audrey Miller (five goals). State runner-up Fairmont Senior was represented on the first team by forward Tricia Lemasters (29 goals, eight assists) and goalkeeper Rebecca Cox (22 goals allowed in 20 games).
In two games at the state tournament in Beckley, Carr delivered three goals and three assists, giving her team highs of 13 goals and nine assists during a season in which the Irish (10-1) managed to play just 11 games due to COVID-19. Last season, Carr had 19 goals and a dozen assists.
“She was a great all-around player," said Catholic coach Amy Mullen. “She never tired. Her work rate is fantastic. She just happened to be in a place with nine seniors and did a good job of keeping them motivated in such hard times. The camaraderie kept us all together and we felt like we could get through (the delays) and get to the state tournament."
Kanawha County, where Charleston Catholic is located, was the last of West Virginia’s 55 counties to start its soccer season because of the pandemic, with the Irish girls playing their opener on Oct. 8 and getting in only six regular-season games.
“I was worried about that from the beginning," Mullen said. “It kind of went through stages. I even remember saying, ‘Gosh, if we could get just one game under our belt so that we are prepared for the state tournament.’ As it turned out, we had enough players to do intrasquad scrimmages that turned out to be very competitive. The last week before the playoffs, we were going 11 on 11 the entire practice trying to get game-ready."
Enochs and the Golden Bears didn’t have much trouble in that regard, as they were able to get in 21 games, going 17-3-1 before losing to Fairmont Senior 2-1 in overtime in the Region 1 final, denying them a chance to return to the state tournament. Oak Glen’s three losses came against the two teams that met in the Class AAA finals (Wheeling Park, Parkersburg South) and the AA-A runner-up (Fairmont Senior).
Oak Glen coach Ryan Wells said even though Enochs’ stats border on the incredible (48 goals, 18 assists), she realizes that she’s not in a position to do those things without her teammates.
“Reece is the type of player, she’s just gifted at that position," Wells said, “but she’d be the first one on the team to give credit to everyone behind her. She understands there’s a lot of hard work going on behind her to get her the soccer ball."
Midfielder Brooklyn Watts, another first-teamer from Oak Glen, provided the Golden Bears with 37 assists to go along with 21 goals.
“A bunch of girls got her the ball," Wells said of Enochs, “but when it comes down to it, she still has to finish, and Reece is just a pure finisher. She’s a striker in its purest form in West Virginia high school soccer. She moves without the ball and can create on her own."
Both co-captains intend on playing in college, Enochs at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania and Carr at Centre College in Kentucky.
Also on the 16-player first team were two players each from Winfield (midfielder Ava Hall, defender Rylee Hinkle) and Williamstown (keeper Sophia Folwell, midfielder Ella McMullen). Folwell had 53 saves and McMullen 16 goals and five assists.
The remainder of the first team included forward Braylyn Sparks (Philip Barbour), defender Angelina Spickard (Madonna, 16 goals, six assists), defender Emma Cayton (Lewis County), utility Kierstyn Maxey (East Fairmont, 25 goals, 13 assists) and utility Kady Hughes (Point Pleasant, 15 goals, eight assists).