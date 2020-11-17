HUNTINGTON — Reid Carrico’s accomplishments on the football field led to unprecedented awards off it.
Carrico, Ironton High School’s linebacker/running back, is the first player in history to be named the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Southeast District player of the year on offense and defense. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior committed to Ohio State, won both of those awards in Division V.
Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton was named coach of the year.
Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt and Coal Grove running back Austin Stapleton were named co-offensive players of the year in Division VI. Colton Snyder of Nelsonville-York and Eric Hurtt of Adena were selected co-defensive players of the year. Adena’s John Penwell was chosen coach of the year.
Carrico was a first-team all-state selection and state defensive player of the year in 2019. He’s an Under Armor All-American and leading candidate for Ohio’s Mr. Football Award.
This season, Carrico has rushed 163 times for 1, 527 yards in leading Ironton to an 11-0 record and an appearance in Saturday’s state championship game vs. Kirtland at 2 p.m. at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio. On defense, Carrico has 56 tackles, 17 for losses.
Several of Carrico’s teammates made first-team all-district, including wide receiver Trevor Hacker, offensive linemen Matthew Davis and Rocky White, defensive linemen Gunnar Crawford and Dalton Crabtree, linebacker Cameron Deere, defensive back Kyle Howell and kicker Jimmy Mahlmeister. Also named to the first team were three Chesapeake players — quarterback Donald Richendollar, wide receiver Thomas Sentz and defensive lineman Nick Burns.
Ironton’s Nate Cochran, Ashton Duncan and Trevor Carter earned special mention.
Hunt helped Fairland to an 8-2 record and to the Elite Eight of the playoffs. The senior caught 50 passes for 1,078 yards. Stapleton, a senior, led Coal Grove to a 6-3 mark and to the Sweet 16 of the playoffs in rushing for 1,374 yards on 207 carries.
Other players to make the first team included Fairland offensive lineman Casey Hudson, defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker J.D. Brumfield, and defensive back Zander Schmidt from Fairland; offensive linemen Kyle Robinson and Tucker Meadows, defensive lineman Ben Compliment from Coal Grove; offensive lineman Jacob Schwab and running back Hayden Harper of Rock Hill; and defensive back Luke Leith and defensive linemen Eli Patterson and Levi Niece of Symmes Valley.
Special-mention picks included Tevin Taylor of Fairland; Malachai Wheeler of Coal Grove; Brayden Friend, Brayden Malone and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill; and Josh Ferguson and Derek Crum of Symmes Valley.
In Division VII, running back Ethan Huffman of Green was named to the first team. Trimble swept individual awards, with Tabor Lackey offensive player of the year, Blake Guffey defensive player of the year and Phil Faires coach of the year.