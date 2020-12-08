HUNTINGTON — Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) was named the Ohio Division V high school football defensive player of the year for the second consecutive season on Tuesday.
The senior All-American committed to Ohio State joined Fighting Tigers offensive lineman Matt Davis (6-foot, 210-pound, senior) and kicker Jimmy Mahlmeister (6-foot, 165, senior) on the first team. Wheelersburg senior offensive lineman Blake Richardson (6-3, 270) also made the first team, as did Portsmouth West senior defensive back Luke Bradford (6-foot, 150).
The squad was selected by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.
Ironton senior defensive linemen Dalton Crabtree (5-10, 190) and Gunnar Crawford (5-10, 225), Wheelersburg junior kicker Braxton Sammons (5-11, 180) and Minford senior wide receiver Matthew Risner (5-10, 175) earned second-team honors.
Ironton senior wide receiver Trent Hacker (6-2, 175) and senior defensive back Kyle Howell (5-10, 170) and Wheelersburg senior wide receiver Matthew Miller (5-10, 165) made the third team.
Players earning honorable-mention honors included Chesapeake senior quarterback Donald Richendollar (5-9, 175), senior wide receiver Thomas Sentz (5-9, 150) and junior defensive lineman Nick Burns (6-2, 280); Ironton offensive lineman Rocky White (5-11, 235) and senior linebacker Cameron Deere (5-11, 185); Meigs junior quarterback Coulter Cleland (6-foot, 190), senior wide receiver Wyatt Hoover (6-foot, 208) and senior linebacker Abe Lundy (6-foot, 235); Portsmouth junior quarterback Drew Roe (5-8, 145) and sophomore wide receiver Reade Pendleton (5-9, 153); River Valley sophomore running back Michael Conkle (5-8, 161); Wheelersburg junior linebacker Carson Williams (6-foot, 175); and Portsmouth West senior offensive lineman Luke Wroten (5-10, 200) and sophomore linebacker Ryan Sissel (5-11, 190);
Also receiving honorable mention was Minford senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (5-10, 185), who signed to play baseball at Marshall.
Senior running back and LSU commit Corey Kiner (5-10, 205) was the offensive player of the year. Daniel Shirey of Baltimore Liberty Union shared coach of the year honors with Matt Dzierwa of Tontogany Otsego.
Gallia Academy senior offensive lineman Riley Starnes (6-6, 295) made the first team in Division IV.
Also in Division IV, Gallia Academy senior running back James Armstrong (6-1, 210) made the second team. Blue Devils’ junior quarterback Noah Vanco (6-2, 205), sophomore offensive lineman Isaac Clary (6-7, 315), and freshman linebacker Cole Hines (5-10, 170) earned honorable mention.
Van Wert senior quarterback Owen Treece (5-11, 190) was selected offensive player of the year. Senior defensive lineman Roderic Williams (6-3, 215) of East Cleveland Shaw and senior linebacker Dane Hogue (6-foot, 190) of Heath were co-defensive players of the year. Wade Bartholomew of Bloom-Carroll and Keith Recker of Van Wert were co-coaches of the year.