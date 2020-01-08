COAL GROVE, Ohio — Reid Carrico scored 16 points to lift Ironton to a 55-39 victory over Coal Grove Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
Gage Salyers scored 14 points for the Fighting Tigers (3-4 overall, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Grizzle scored 13.
Evan Gannon led the Hornets (2-7, 2-3) with 13 points.
CABELL MIDLAND 83, RIVERSIDE 55: The Knights picked up their first Mountain State Athletic Conference win Tuesday with a win in Belle, West Virginia, over the Warriors.
Chandler Schmidt led Cabell Midland (7-0) with 24 points and K.K. Siebert tossed in 19 for the Knights which will play in the Kanawha Valley again on Thursday when it takes on Capital.
Riverside (0-6) was led by Javante Elzy’s 13 points and will play its next game on Thursday in Huntington against the Highlanders.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 69, SPRING VALLEY 62: Quay Sutton led all scorers with 30 points and sparked the Black Eagles to a road win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Spring Valley (1-5) responded with 21 points from senior sharp-shooter C.J. Meredith and a near double-double from Corbin Page who finished with eight rebounds to go with his 12 points.
South Charleston (4-2) was helped by going 15-of-18 as a team at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
The Timberwolves travel to Williamson on Saturday for the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout where it will take on Wyoming East at 6 p.m.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 16 17 16 20 — 69: Jones 9, Pannell 10, Dawson 5, Brown 8, Sutton 30, Johnson 7.
SPRING VALLEY 13 22 11 16 — 62: Maynard 11, Caldwell 7, Meredith 21, Stevenson 8, Livingston 3, Page 12.
ASHLAND 50, LOUISVILLE TRINITY 43: The Tomcats improved to 15-0 for the first time since 1972 by beating the Shamrocks.
Ashland outscored Trinity 15-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. Colin Porter led the Tomcats with 13 points. Ethan Sellars scored 12 and Cole Villers 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 58, RUSSELL 55: The Musketeers outscored the Red Devils 27-15 in the fourth quarter of a come-back victory.
Ron Dryden scored 27 points and snared 10 rebounds for Greenup County. Brady Nelson scored 22.
WAVERLY 67, WHEELERSBURG 58: Trey Robertson scored 36 points to lead the Tigers to an upset of the Pirates, who were the No. 1-ranked team in Ohio Division III.
Will Futhey scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Waverly. Tanner Smalls grabbed 14 rebounds.
J.J. Truitt paced Wheelersburg with 15 points. Carter McCorkle pulled down 15 rebounds.
COVENANT 59, CARTER CHRISTIAN 42: The Eagles (4-5) outscored the Warriors 28-6 in the second quarter on their way to a win in Hitchens, Kentucky.
Mackey Herbert led Covenant with 17 points. Nate Beilstein scored 12.
Ethan Moore paced Carter Christian with 12 points. Johnny Zuidema chipped in 11.
COVENANT 13 28 10 8 — 59: Lingenfelter 6, Beilstein 12, J. Roten 4, S. Roten 3, Fairley 5, Herbert 17, Scarberry 8, Dickinson 4.
CARTER CHRISTIAN 11 6 15 10 — 42: Pritchard 2, Greenhill 4, Moore 12, Zuidema 11, Boggs 3, Williams 5, Wages 1,Prater 2, Kitchen 2.
BOYD COUNTY 88, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 48: Blake Stewart scored 22 points as the Lions (8-6) routed the Royals (2-9) in Ashland.
Jason Ellis scored 16 points, Brad Newsome scored 15, J.B. Walter 13 and Carson Webb 12.
Girls
GRACE CHRISTIAN 61, CALVARY BAPTIST 17: Emily Hutchinson scored 17 points to lead the Soldiers (6-2) to a triumph over the Patriots.
Karmen Bruton scored 12 points, made seven steals and issued four assists. Hadyn Bailey scored 11 points.
Ashlyn Bowles paced Calvary Baptist (7-5) with 10 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 3 4 3 7 — 17: Ruby 2, Bowles 10, Richards 2, Facemeyer 2, Hanni 1.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 20 16 16 9 — 61: Wells 8, Hutchinson 17, Cicenas 6, Bruton 12, Bailey 11, McCloud 2, Wagoner 2, Pyle 1, Adkins 2.
POSTPONEMENT: Tuesday’s girls basketball game featuring George Washington at Cabell Midland was postponed until Feb. 3.
Monday games
Girls
COAL GROVE 55, PORTSMOUTH 35: The Hornets (9-4 overall, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference) retained sole possession of the league lead with a road win over the Trojans (5-8, 1-6).
Addi Dillow led Coal Grove, which plays at second-place Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with 21 points. Kaleigh Murphy scored 17. Hannah Hughes paced Portsmouth with 17 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 45, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 31: The flyers (7-5 overall, 5-3 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored the Tartans 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory.
Bella Whaley led Ironton St. Joe, which led just 16-13 at halftime, with 18 points. Emma Whaley scored 11. Kacie Conley led Sciotoville East (0-12, 0-8) with 13 points.
GREEN 59, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 47: Kasey Kimbler scored 23 points and Kame Sweeney 16 to lead the Bobcats 8-4 overall, 6-2 SOC) past the Panthers (2-11, 2-6) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Shaley Munion led Portsmouth Clay with 18 points. Megan Bazler scored 10.
RIVER VALLEY 52, SOUTH GALLIA 26: The Raiders outscored the Rebels 17-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory in Bidwell, ohio.
Brandon Call sank a 3-pointer with 51 seconds to play to give River Valley (3-7) a lead it never relinquished in breaking a six-game losing streak.
Jordan Lambert scored 19 and Call 16 for the Raiders. Jaxxin Mabe paced South Gallia (6-4) with 11 points. Tristan Saber added 10 points.
NEW BOSTON 69, SYMMES VALLEY 46: Lexus Oiler scored 20 points to lead the Tigers (10-4 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference) over the visiting Vikings (3-9, 2-6).
Sammy Oiler scored 18 points and Shelby Easter 13 for New Boston. Taylor Sells scored 15 to lead Symmes Valley.
WATERFORD 61, WAHAMA 34: The Wildcats (7-3 overall, 6-1 Tri-Valley Conference) used a 23-5 second-half run to take control and earn a triumph over the visiting White Falcons (4-3, 4-3).
Cara Taylor led Waterford with 28 points. Mackenzie Suprano scored 20. Emma Gibbs led Wahama with 12 points. Hannah Rose chipped in 10.
RUSSELL 73, RACELAND 29: The Red Devils jumped to a 29-8 lead and rolled to a victory over the home-standing Rams.
Shaelyn Steele led Russell (7-5) with 17 points. Mila Blevins and Aubrey Hill each scored 11 and Kaeli Ross 10. Emma Garvin led Raceland (4-8) with 16 points.
WHEELERSBURG 64, SOUTH WEBSTER 38: Allaina Keeney scored 15 points and Allie Kallner 14 to lift the home-standing Pirates (11-1 overall, 8-0 SOC) to victory over the Jeeps. Bri Claxon led South Webster (5-7, 4-4) with 20 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 51, GREENUP COUNTY 34: Payton McGlone scored 12 points to help the Lions (7-6) beat the Musketeers (3-10) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Lexi Carroll scored 14 points for Greenup County.
TUG VALLEY 59, GRACE CHRISTIAN 53: The Panthers (6-2) outscored the Soldiers 24-10 in he fourth quarter to rally for a victory in Naugatuck, West Virginia.
Kaylea Baisden led Tug Valley with 28 points. Alyssa Newsome scored 14 and Makayla May 10.
Emily Hutchinson paced Grace Christian (5-2) with 22 points. Samantha Wells scored 16.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 14 9 20 10 — 53: Samantha Wells 16, Emily Hutchinson 22, Cicenas 4, Bruton 9, Bailey 2.
TUG VALLEY 14 15 6 24 — 59: Makayla May 10, Alyssa Newsome 14, Kaylea Baisden 28, B. Evans 3, A. Evans 1, Mollett 3.