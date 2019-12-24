Ironton High School linebacker Reid Carrico was named a USA Today high school All-American last week.
The newspaper selected the Ohio State University commit as one of its top players in the nation.
A junior, Carrico led the Fighting Tigers to a 13-2 record and a spot in the Ohio Division V state championship game this season.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Greenup County quarterback Eli Sammons signed with Marshall University. … Cabell Midland defensive back J.J. Roberts signed with Wake Forest University. … Ironton defensive tackle Junior Jones received a preferred walk-on offer from Youngstown State University, which signed his teammate, safety Gage Salyers, and Johnson Central star Devin Johnson. … South Point offensive lineman Grant Gifford committed to Urbana University.
Ironton softball standouts Mary Beth Burton and Taiya Hamlet signed to play college ball. Burton signed with the University of Indianapolis, Hamlet with Urbana University. … South Webster’s Mason Blizzard signed to run track and cross country at Shawnee State University. … Wheelersburg’s Zach Whitley signed to run cross country and track at the University of Rio Grande. …
Portsmouth’s Brady Fannin and Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Hanna Fraley signed to swim at Shawnee State University. … Ashland running back Keonte Pittman received an offer from the University of Toledo. … Bluefield running back J.J. Davis spurned offers from North Carolina State and Toledo, where he had committed, to sign with Marshall University. His teammate, defensive end Sean Martin, signed with West Virginia University. …
Morgantown’s Athena young signed to run cross country and track at the University of Kentucky. ... Spring Valley defensive back David Livingston earned an offer from Fairmont State University. ... Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball player Lauren Campbell signed with Ohio Wesleyan University. ... Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball star Ava Hassel received an offer from the University of Rio Grande.
FLYER INVITATION SET FOR TAKEOFF: Ironton St. Joe’s Flyer Invitational will be played for the first time Thursday and Friday at the Parish Life Center.
The girls portion takes place Thursday, with Belpre playing Maysville St. Patrick at 5:30 p.m., followed by Rose Hill Christian vs. Ironton St. Joe.
On Dec. 27, the boys play, starting at 5:30 p.m. when Portsmouth Notre Dame takes on Huntington St. Joe. The second game pits the host Flyers against Rose Hill Christian.
On Dec. 28, the girls consolation game is at 10 a.m., followed by the girls championship game at noon. At 2 p.m. is the boys consolation game, followed at 4 p.m. by the championship.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Spring Valley’s C.J. Meredith scored his 1,000th career point last week in a 75-72 victory at Woodrow Wilson. The victory was the first for the Timberwolves at Beckley. … Portsmouth West’s girls basketball team snapped a 17-game Southern Ohio Conference losing streak last week with a 54-39 victory over Lucasville Valley. …
Gallia Academy’s girls broke a 13-game Ohio Valley Conference losing streak last week with a 42-39 overtime triumph over Portsmouth. … Last week, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU and former quarterback at Athens High School recorded a video for Jodie Penrod, wife of Gallia Academy football coach Alex Penrod, wishing her well in her cancer treatments. …
The Athens County Board of Education named the Athens High School football stadium after Burrow. … Former Martinsburg wide receiver Juwan Green, now at the University of Albany, was named a FCS first-team All-American. ... Martinsburg football coach Dave Walker resigned to become head coach at Concord University. ...
Garry McPeek, longtime football coach and administrator at several area high schools, retired Friday. ... Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden, a freshman at Wright State University, turned in career highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds Saturday in the Raiders’ 79-72 victory over Toledo.