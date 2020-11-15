LONDON, Ohio — Reid Carrico showed why he became the first player in Southeastern Ohio history to win district offensive and defensive player of the year awards in the same season.
Carrico, a linebacker/running back, led Ironton (11-0) to a 22-19 victory over Roger Bacon (10-1) Saturday night in a Division V high school football semifinal game at Bowlus Stadium.
The Ohio State commit turned in a tremendous performance, rushing 27 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, catching three passes for 39 yards and the game-winning TD, and slowed the Spartans’ vaunted running attack led by LSU commit Corey Kiner.
Kiner carried 23 times for 103 yards, 67 below his per game average. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound senior who is the 10th-leading rusher in Ohio highs chool football history displayed jaw-dropping quickness, but the Fighting Tigers defense was up to the task.
No play demonstrated that more than two in the final four minutes when Roger Bacon was trying to drive at least within field goal range.
On second-and-10 from their own 21, the Spartans tried to run the speedy Kiner around left end, but Carrico raced through the offensive line and blew up the lead blocker to drop Kiner for a 4-yard loss.
Then, with 2:39 remaining, Carrico blitzed, driving a blocking back into quarterback Logan Huber, allowing Ashton Duncan to make a sack for a 9-yard loss.
Carrico scored all three of Ironton’s touchdowns, the first on a 78-yard run with 6:59 left in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior outran three Roger Bacon defenders who were futile in their chase, prompting the public address announcer in the press box to incredulously ask, “that’s a linebacker?”
Carrico’s 1-yard plow through the Spartans’ defense at 10:27 of the second quarter gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead.
Roger Bacon scored the next 19 points and gained momentum before Ironton rallied on another big play by Carrico.
With 8:16 left in the game, the Tigers faced fourth-and-2 at the Roger Bacon 19. An illegal procedure penalty, though, moved the ball back five yards.
Ironton lined up in the Wishbone, a formation that predominantly suggests a running play. Quarterback Tayden Carpenter faked a handoff, however, and threw to Carrico, who was open in the flat.
Carrico raced untouched to the end zone and, with Jimmy Mahlmeister’s extra point, Ironton regained the lead.
After the game, Kiner made it a point to congratulate Carrico, who returned pleasantries with the Spartans’ star.
“Good game, bro,” Kiner said. “Go win it all. Good luck at Ohio State.”
Carrico responded with, “Good luck at LSU, man. Tear it up down there.”
Ironton takes on Kirtland (11-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio. The Hornets defeated the Tigers 17-7 in the 2019 state title game in Canton.