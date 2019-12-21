HUNTINGTON — A quartet of future NCAA Division I football players heads The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State High School Football Team defense.
Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico (6-foot-3, 225-pound, junior), safety Gage Salyers (6-1, 205, senior) and defensive tackle Junior Jones (6-foot, 240, senior) join Cabell Midland cornerback J.J. Roberts (6-foot, 165, senior) on one of the more-formidable all-area defenses in the newspaper’s history.
Carrico is a USA Today second-team All-American and the Ohio Division V defensive player of the year. He has committed to Ohio State.
“Reid’s a hard-working kid,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “You can’t say enough about him. But honestly, our whole team shows up every day and works. Reid is just one of those kids who everything he’s got he’s earned. I’m just happy to see him get out there and perform.”
Carrico is The Herald-Dispatch defensive player of the year. Strong and quick, the future Buckeye is known for playing sideline to sideline, displaying speed uncommon for someone so big.
Joining Carrico as first-team linebackers are 2018 defensive player of the year Brocton Blair (6-2, 225, senior) of Huntington High and a pair of twins — Cooper Hardman (5-11, 205, senior) and Parker Hardman (5-11, 205, senior) — from Cabell Midland.
Roberts, who signed with Wake Forest, and Salyers, a Youngstown State recruit, are joined in the secondary by Spring Valley’s David Livingston (6-2, 190, senior).
Jones, a who has a preferred walk-on offer from Youngstown State, is one-fourth of a talented defensive front that includes his teammate Seth Fosson (6-1, 235, senior), Cabell Midland’s Zach McCoy (6-3, 245, senior) and Hurricane’s Bomani Brooks (6-1, 235, senior).
The utility player on the defense is linebacker Tierden Berry (6-foot, 190, senior), who helped Cabell Midland to the Class AAA championship game.
The second-team defense lacks the star power of four Division I college players, but is quite talented. A pair of Huntington High standouts — Eli Archer (6-4, 212, junior) and Malik Johnson (6-foot, 215, senior) — head a defensive line that includes Tyrone Washington (6-2, 213, junior) of Hurricane and Stone Sartin (5-11, 250, senior) of Tolsia.
Cade Roberts (6-1, 225, senior) of Gallia Academy is the largest of a quick foursome of linebackers that includes Cameron Deere (5-11, 185, junior) of Ironton, Palmer Riggio (5-11, 195, junior) of Cabell Midland and Clayton Sharp (5-9, 175, senior) of Spring Valley.
The secondary features Jack Leith (6-3, 170, Sr.) of Symmes Valley, Devin Jackson (6-foot, 180, junior) of Huntington High and Brody Brumfield (5-8, 155, junior) from Spring Valley.
Chesapeake junior Donald Richendollar (5-11, 160) is a tough, versatile, heady utility player.
The All Tri-State defense would be fun to see against the all-area offense, headed by Greenup County quarterback and offensive player of the year Eli Sammons (6-6, 205, senior), who signed with Marshall University. In his career, Sammons passed for 7,635 yards and 83 touchdowns. He is the leading passer in Northeast Kentucky history.
“I’ve been around high school football in this area for a long time, obviously played quarterback in this area, and studied a lot of the various quarterbacks that have come through here the last 20 years and I’m telling you right now he’s the best I’ve ever seen, hands down,” said Greenup County head coach Scott Grizzle.
Sammons completed 144 of 276 passes for 1,985 yards and 21 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs this season. He had quality receivers with the Musketeers, one of whom — Austin Evans (5-10, 175, senior) — made the all Tri-State first team after catching 90 passes for 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns. Joining Evans on the receiving corps is Fairland wide out Gavin Hunt (6-foot, 160, junior) and South Point tight end Larry Fox (6-3, 215, senior). Hunt caught 28 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns, including one on an 82-yard pass against Ironton’s vaunted secondary. Fox, who is sifting through numerous college offers, caught 35 passes for 597 yards and six TDs.
The All Tri-State rushing game is equally as strong, with Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill ( 5-10, 210, junior) leading the way. A bullish runner, Caudill rushed for 1,935 yards. He is joined in the backfield by speedster Keontae Pittman (6-foot, 185, senior) of Ashland and James Armstrong (6-foot, 195, junior) of Gallia Academy. Both have drawn considerable FBS college interest. Pittman carried 183 times for 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns. Armstrong ran for 1,107 yards on 155 carries.
Blocking for the backfield is a talented group headed by Spring Valley tackle Waytt Milum (6-7, 265, junior), who has offers from multiple Power 5 programs. Also up front is Ashland center John Stone (6-3, 275, senior), who signed with Tennessee-Martin. The front five is rounded out by Cabell Midland’s Jackson Oxley (6-3, 260, Sr.), Huntington High’s Terrance Pankey (6-foot, 270, senior) and Ironton’s Noah Davidson (6-3, 315, senior).
The first-team utility player is Spring Valley’s Luke Christopher (5-10, 175, Sr.).
The second-team offense features Hurricane’s Austin Womack (6-3, 190, senior) at quarterback. Womack threw 22 touchdowns passes, with 10 interceptions and a 56 percent completion percentage. He is joined in the backfield by runners Christian Hill (5-9, 184, senior) of Hurricane, Hayden Hass (5-9, 160, senior) of Cabell Midland and Kamren Harless (6-1, 165, senior) of Chesapeake.
The receivers are Noah Waynick (6-2, 160, sophomore) of Huntington High, Louisville preferred walk-on Gunnur Lewis (5-10, 160, Sr.) of Raceland, and Corbin Page (6-3, 240, sophomore) of Spring Valley.
The offensive line is a big, tough group headed senior Grant Gifford (6-2, 270) of South Point. Nemo Roberts (6-foot, 245, sophomore) of Cabell Midland, Jake Hutchison (5-11, 275, junior) of Spring Valley, Max Wentz (6-3, 240, sophomore) of Huntington High and Riley Starnes (6-5, 295, junior) of Gallia Academy make up a promising group of underclassmen on the squad.
The second-team utility player is Spring Valley senior Nate Ellis (6-1, 185).
The special teams are particularly strong. First-team kicker Avery Book (5-11, 180, senior) from Ironton is accurate from long distance and routinely puts kickoffs in the end zone. Punter Zane Porter (6-1, 190, senior) is an outstanding player at wide receiver, defensive back, kicker and punter.
The second team specialists, too, are superb. Cameron Grobe (5-10, 175, senior) of Cabell Midland made the state championship game in football and soccer. Gallia Academy punter Andrew Toler (6-1, 185, senior) was a key in changing field position to help the Blue Devils make the playoffs.
The All Tri-State team is so talented, it needs not one, but two, coaches. The co-coaches of the year are Cabell Midland’s Luke Salmons, who led the Knights to a 13-1 record, the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and the Class AAA state championship game, and Trevon Pendleton, who guided Ironton to a 13-2 mark, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and the Division V state title contest.
Symmes Valley’s Rusty Webb, Tolsia’s Eric Crum and Ashland’s Tony Love also drew considerable consideration.
The All Tri-State honorble-mention teams are filled with talent, including all-staters from all three states.