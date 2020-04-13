IRONTON — Maybe things really are bigger in Texas.
Ironton High School linebacker Reid Carrico has been invited to play in the 2021 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Jan. 9 in San Antonio, Texas. The invite to the high school football all-star game is one the biggest, if not the biggest, games a player can receive.
Carrico, who led the Fighting Tigers to the Division V state championship game and a 13-2 record last season, has committed to Ohio State. He is believed to be the first player from southeastern Ohio to be invited to this version of the All-American Bowl.
Carrico made 168 tackles, including 18 for losses, and three sacks last season. As a running back, Carrico rushed for 1,634 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“It was a big surprise,” Carrico said of the invitation. “I’m honored to play.”
HINES FIELD SET: The field is set for the Frank Hines Mixer girls high school basketball showcase Dec. 4-5 at Fairmont Senior High School.
Matchups haven’t been released, but participating teams are Huntington High, Huntington St. Joe, Fairmont Senior, Lincoln, Nitro, Parkersburg, University and Wheeling Central.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland catcher Bryan DeFoe committed to Shawnee State. Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson picked up a scholarship offer from Minnesota. Chapmanville basketball guard Andrew Shull committed to Rio Grande.
University guard K.J. McClurg committed to the University of New Hampshire. Poca basketball standout Nate Vance committed to Davis & Elkins. Wheelersburg girls soccer player Morgan Bivens signed with Kentucky Christian. South Gallia girls guard Kiley Stapleton signed with Rio Grande.
Hannan boys basketball and track standout Casey Lowery signed with Alice Lloyd College. Braxton County basketball player Jadyn Stewart committed to Alderson Broaddus College. Greenup County golfer Drew Stultz signed with Transylvania.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Boyd County and Ashland softball coach Dave Miller resigned as head softball coach at Kentucky Christian University. Pike County Central hired former Greenup County boys basketball coach Rob Amis as new head coach.
The Louisville Courier Journal selected Ashland’s Jason Mays its boys basketball coach of the year. Ashland girls basketball star Julia Parker was selected to play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game. Former Rowan County all-state pitcher A.J. Hacker said he will transfer from Indiana.
Parkersburg South boys basketball coach Brett Rector resigned. Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill was invited to the National Underclassmen Camp All-American Game. Former South Charleston guard Brandon Knapper has transferred from West Virginia to Eastern Kentucky.
Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Coliseum had new artificial turf installed last week.