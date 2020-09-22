MORGANTOWN — Pat Carter of Huntington teamed with Jim Grimmett of Davin, West Virginia, to win their third consecutive WVGA Senior Four Ball championship Tuesday.
Carter and Grimmett carried a three shot lead into the final day after an opening round 67. They shot a bogey-free 65, which included five straight birdies on holes 7-11, on their way to a two-day total of 12-under-par, 132.
Tim Mount of Huntington and Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio, shot 138. to finish second. Steve Fox of Barboursville and Harold Payne of Hurricane, West Virginia, placed third with a score of 71-69 — 140.