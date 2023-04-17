WHEELERSBURG — Kaylynn Carter spells her first name with a “K”, the symbol for a strikeout.
That’s appropriate as Carter has helped defending state champion Wheelersburg to a No. 1 ranking in Division III the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll. The Pirates are 18-0 thanks in great part to the pitching duo of Andi Jo Howard and Carter.
Howard is an all-state junior who garners much of the attention in the circle. Carter, though, has proven valuable, too, as evidenced by her closing the 2022 state title game 5-2 victory over Tuslaw. Carter retired the last six batters in order to secure Wheelersburg’s second state championship since 2016.
“She battled some injuries last year, but has come back healthy this year and is contributing a great deal for us,” Pirates coach Teresa Ruby said of Carter.
Carter was strong in relief of Howard again on April 8 when she came in to nail down a 6-2 triumph over a powerful Heath team ranked seventh in Division II.
“I felt like I was ready,” Carter said of shutting down the Bulldogs. “We talked about it earlier that it probably would come down to both of us throwing. It was just another game.”
That 1-2 pitching punch really includes more. Carter said she’s certain in the circle because of her teammates at other positions.
“I have full confidence in our defense,” Carter said. I know I don’t have to be perfect out there. There’s not another defense I’d rather have.”
Carter and Howard said they help one another and aren’t selfish about statistics. Carter said Howard has helped her become a better hurler.
“We both know we complete each other in the circle,” Carter said. “If she’s not doing well, I’ll come in and vice versa. Neither of us has stress of having to carry the team. We know someone is behind us at all times.”
A lot of someones. Wheelersburg is loaded. The Pirates beat Lincoln County, one of West Virginia’s better teams, 5-1 April 4 in Hamlin, West Virginia. Macee Eaton is a first-team all-stater who signed with the University of Virginia. Caiti Boggs is an all-stater.
Both pitchers can start or relieve, but Howard starts more often. Carter said she eased in a bit after a hip injury sidelined her much of last season.
“It only hurt when I pitched,” Carter said, with a laugh. “I could only throw changeups, which is a bad problem to have. We gave it as much of a break as we could and coming into this season it was much better.”
Carter, who also plays for the Ohio Hawks travel team, is double jointed in her fingers. She can contort them into positions that might make the weak-stomached queasy. She said the flexibility hasn’t translated into any funky grips of the softball.
Carter credited assistant coach Mike Estep for much of her success on and off the field, teaching her to prepare for games and in life.
The Pirates are strong contenders to repeat as state champs. Indian Lake, Canfield South Range, fellow Southern Ohio Conference member Portsmouth West, Warren Champion, North Union, Sherwood Fairview, West Jefferson, Carlisle and Wooster Triway round out the top 10 of the coaches poll. All are capable of dethroning Wheelersburg.
“I think 100% we can win it again,” Carter said. “It’s not going to be easy. We all know that. A lot of people are saying we’re going to take state again. It’s a lot more than just saying it. When every girl is playing for each other and giving 100% we can win it. Some teams have moved down to our division and are good, but I don’t think there’s a team in the state we can’t beat if we’re playing as well as we can.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.